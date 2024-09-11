Conception Nurseries Publishes White Paper Detailing Industry Saving Methods for Using Tissue Culture to Prevent Diseases in Cannabis Cultivation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conception Nurseries , the industry leading biotech company and single largest cannabis plant producer in the world, today published a white paper detailing the previously undisclosed and hyper-innovative tissue culture cloning methods to prevent common and potentially industry wrecking diseases in cannabis cultivation. Detailed within the published report are the innovative cultivation processes developed by Conception Nurseries which provide cost savings and yield increasing solutions to pervasive viruses and viroids. Conception Nurseries has offered their industry-leading insight into the best courses of action for pathogen-free cultivation within the white paper, including the recommendation of urgent shifts in processes and technology to ensure a more profitable and secure future for the category.



The white paper from Conception Nurseries explains that the surest means of safeguarding against viruses and viroids - and the untold billions of dollars that the industry stands to lose in unusable infected plant matter - is to reimagine the cultivation process from the beginning. Conception Nurseries recommends cultivators start with clean stock, which is most effectively achieved via tissue-cultured clones as opposed to traditional mother plant propagation. More rigorous and transparent testing of the initial plant matter allows cultivators to start their grows with healthier, cleaner clones from the onset. As detailed in the published document, using genetically identical tissue-cultured clones that have been meticulously managed for optimal, disease-free plants at the start of the growing cycle produces the highest potential for increased revenue and decreased risk of infected plants in the latter stages of the plant’s growth.

Conception Nurseries cultivars are subjected to meticulous sampling and testing for viruses and viroids to verify their pathogen-free condition. The most widely known viruses and viroid that affect cannabis, include:

Hop Latent Viroid (HLVd)

Lettuce Chlorosis Virus (LCV)

Alfalfa Mosaic Virus (AMV)

Tomato Mosaic Virus (TMV)

Beet Curly Top Virus (BCTV)



Decreasing costs is an underlying focus of the cultivation practices detailed by Conception Nurseries, specifically the costs related to expensive treatments of infected mother plant cloned products and/or wide scale remediation of infected plants. As seen in traditional horticulture, the absence of sterility in tissue culture methods often results in elevated losses, greater expenses and increased work requirements. This trend is particularly prevalent in the cannabis industry. The strongest recommendations in the published report for decreasing costs are a global shift to tissue-cultured plants as opposed to the traditional mother plant propagation model. Conception Nurseries utilizes meristem culture initiation which ensures the production of the plants that are free from contamination and have minimal risk of virus. The recommended shift to tissue-culture clones eases grower costs associated with labor (management and prevention of viruses), and presents the added benefit of increased crop yields, which tissue cultured clones have been widely recognized to produce.

Additionally, numerous cannabis growers encounter difficulties in acquiring genetically authentic strains from conventional plant nurseries. Conception Nurseries ensures the delivery of healthy and robust plants to customers by employing genetic and genomic techniques to verify the presence of 100% desired traits.

