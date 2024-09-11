IHI Terrasun Solutions selected as integrator of choice for SK On’s BESS business in United States

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IHI Terrasun Solutions (IHI Terrasun) has announced that they have been selected as the integrator of choice for battery energy storage system (BESS) projects by SK On, a subsidiary of global conglomerate SK Group, and the fifth largest manufacturer of batteries for EVs globally. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to solidify the partnership that will bring more BESS projects online in North America.







“We’re excited that SK On has selected IHI Terrasun to be their BESS integrator of choice”, said Ray Saka, SVP of Business Strategy and Services at IHI Terrasun. “They have deep technical expertise in battery manufacturing, which makes them an excellent provider of DC- and AC-block systems.”

The partnership brings important value to both companies. IHI Terrasun will deploy its Assured Controlstm power plant software to run all of SK On’s BESS projects in North America. Additionally, IHI Terrasun’s integration and field engineering teams will bring projects online and keep them operating at top performance. SK On receives the confidence that the software operating the BESS projects is developed with best practices from across the power industry and the assurance that the integration and commissioning work is done properly.

“As we will continue the expansion of our ESS business in the United States, IHI Terrasun was an obvious partner of choice for system integration, software and services,” said Daejin Choi, Head of ESS Business at SK On. “At SK On, we are committed to using technology and innovation for powering a better and more sustainable future and those values are shared with IHI Terrasun.”

IHI Terrasun Solutions provides integration, software, and services for energy storage projects. The company’s proprietary design software and controls platform optimizes project sizing, controls and monitoring functions, and predictive services to ensure high reliability, performance, and efficiency.

IHI Terrasun Solutions is a subsidiary of IHI Corporation, a multinational company based in Japan. Founded in 1853, the IHI Corporation has decades of experience with energy management and power services.

