Key Trends Driving the Customized Hair Care Market Growth with a 10.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The customized hair care market is projected to experience robust growth at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2034. Valued at USD 4.01 billion in 2024, the market is expected to reach a substantial USD 10.40 billion by 2034.



The global customized hair care market is set for significant growth between 2024 and 2034, driven by rising consumer demand for personalized beauty solutions. With an increasing focus on individuality and the unique needs of different hair types, consumers are shifting away from one-size-fits-all products to tailored hair care solutions that address specific concerns such as hair texture, scalp health, and environmental factors.

Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR from 2024 to 2034 India 11.30% Singapore 7.60% China 9.40% Japan 7.00% Australia 8.70%

Key Trends Influencing the Customized Hair Care Market (2024-2034)

Growing Demand for Personalization: Consumers today expect hair care products that cater to their individual needs, from hair texture to specific concerns like dryness, frizz, or color maintenance. Companies offering customizable formulas based on detailed hair assessments are gaining traction in the market. Technological Advancements: The rise of AI-driven diagnostics and DNA analysis is enabling brands to offer hyper-personalized hair care solutions. These technologies help create products that consider genetic factors, hair type, and lifestyle, offering a more precise match for individual needs. Sustainability Focus: As awareness about environmental impact grows, consumers are looking for eco-friendly, sustainable hair care options. Brands offering customized solutions with clean, natural ingredients and minimal packaging are positioning themselves as leaders in the market. Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Business Models: The success of DTC models in the beauty and wellness industry has made personalized hair care products more accessible. Online platforms offering bespoke formulations are creating a strong foothold through subscription services and seamless user experiences. Increased Health Awareness: Consumers are becoming more aware of how diet, lifestyle, and environmental factors affect hair health. As a result, there is a growing demand for products that not only treat external hair concerns but also support overall scalp and hair health from the inside out.



Market Players Shaping the Outlook of the Global Customized Hair Care Market

Several key players are shaping the future of the global customized hair care market by investing in innovative solutions, sustainability, and customer-centric experiences. Leading companies such as Prose, Function of Beauty, and Shampora have become market frontrunners by offering tailored products based on in-depth hair analysis and advanced formulations. Meanwhile, traditional brands are evolving to meet the demand for customization through new product lines and strategic partnerships with tech-driven startups.

As the market continues to grow, new entrants are expected to introduce further innovation, from AI-powered product recommendations to ingredient transparency and sustainable practices. The next decade will see a dynamic shift in the hair care landscape as consumers continue to seek out solutions that are as unique as they are.





In conclusion, the global customized hair care market is on an upward trajectory, driven by consumer preferences for personalization, technological advancements, and sustainable options.Market players that adapt to these trends are poised to shape the future of the industry over the next decade.

Recent Developments in the Customized Hair Care Market

In April 2024, Perfect Corp. introduced AI Hair Type Analysis technology, allowing users to identify hair texture, thickness, and curl patterns in seconds. This innovative tool can recognize up to 10 curl patterns and shapes, revolutionizing hair care shopping experiences and brand engagement.

In December 2023, Hong Kong start-up HairCoSys developed an AI-powered app to detect and prevent hair loss using photos of users' heads. Using microscopic images, the app uses patented algorithms to calculate hair number and shaft thickness.

In August 2023, Sephora introduced a new line of customizable hair products from Function of Beauty, starting at US$ 4. The naturally derived collection, which includes hair goal concentrate, custom recovery shampoo, and custom recovery conditioner mask, is designed to cater to unique hair needs.

In June 2023, Procter & Gamble launched a hair care microsite called #HairDNA on Lazada, Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform. The site is envisioned to provide expert advice on hair care and new products, aiming to establish P&G as a thought leader. The initiative will also personalize the experience and increase one-to-one interaction.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Shampoos

Conditioners

Hair Masks

Hair Oils

Styling Products Gels Mousses Sprays Serums

Leave-In Treatments

Scalp Treatments



By Consumer Orientation:

Women

Men

Unisex



By Hair Type:

Straight Hair

Wavy Hair

Curly Hair

Kinky Hair

Coily Hair



By Hair Concerns:

Dry and Damaged Hair

Frizzy Hair

Oily Scalp

Dandruff and Flaky Scalp

Color-Treated Hair

Thinning Hair

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Mono Brand Store

Online Retailers

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



