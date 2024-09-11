Medical Tricorder Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 14.26 billion by 2033, at a CAGR 12.25% - The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4.49 billion in 2023 global medical tricorder market will reach USD 14.26 billion in 2033. Medical tricorders are advanced portable scanning devices used to diagnose medical conditions quickly and facilitate emergency responses. They can perform a range of functions, such as displaying current health metrics, diagnosing diseases, and monitoring overall health. By detecting volatile organic compounds emitted by the body, medical tricorders can identify various health conditions. Some models are even capable of suggesting potential treatments based on the diagnostic data they collect.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $ 4.49 Billion Market Size in 2033 $ 14.26 Billion CAGR 12.25% No. of Pages in Report 150 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End-User Drivers The development in the healthcare sector Opportunity An outbreak of the Covid-19 Restraints A longer time for approval is required

Key Insight of the Global Medical tricorder Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



North America leads the medical tricorder market with a 42.56% share of market revenue in 2023. This dominance is driven by a high patient population, increased demand for advanced diagnostic technology, and attractive reimbursement policies. The region's substantial healthcare expenditure and focus on advanced medical solutions have also contributed to the market's growth.



The wireless segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 30.89% in 2023.



The product type segment is divided into USB Camera, wireless, fiber optic camera, corded, and others. The wireless segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 30.89% in 2023.

Over the forecast period, the diagnosis segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.32%.



The application segment is divided into diagnosis, monitoring, and others. Over the forecast period, the diagnosis segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.32%.



In 2023, the hospitals' segment dominated the market, accounting for around 47.33% of global revenue.



The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. In 2023, the hospitals' segment dominated the market, accounting for around 47.33% of global revenue.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Advancements in Healthcare Technology.



Technological innovations and upgrades in medical devices are major drivers of the medical tricorder market. The integration of smart technologies for monitoring glucose levels, pulse rates, and other health metrics is enhancing the functionality and appeal of medical tricorders, contributing to their market growth.



Restraints: Lengthy Approval Processes.



The approval process for medical tricoders typically spans 5 to 8 years, with additional time required to meet the latest regulatory standards. This prolonged approval period, along with high development and research costs, poses a significant barrier to market growth.



Opportunities: Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for medical diagnostic tools, including tricorders. The need for respiratory support devices, such as life-support machines and oxygen generators, surged during the pandemic, creating opportunities for medical tricorders. The heightened focus on health and safety has driven interest in these devices for both clinical and personal use.



Challenges: Stringent Regulatory Policies.



The medical tricorder industry faces rigorous regulatory standards that complicate the manufacturing and market release of these devices. These stringent policies increase the cost of research and development, posing challenges to market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global medical tricorder market are:



• QuantuMDx Group Ltd.

• Scanadu

• Ibis Bioscience

• QuantuMDx

• Cloud DX

• Ionis Pharmaceutical

• Basil Leaf Technologies, LCC

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Fujikura Ltd

• Welfo Fiber Optics



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



● USB Camera

● Wireless

● Fiber Optic Camera

● Corded

● Others



By Application



● Diagnosis

● Monitoring

● Others



By End-user



● Hospitals

● Ambulatory Surgery Centers

● Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



