Real Estate Market Industry Report 2024: A $3.89 Trillion Market in 2023 that is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.33% During 2025-2030

The "Global Real Estate Market (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Type, Price Point, End-Use, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report



Global Real Estate Market valued at USD 3.89 Trillion in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.33% during 2025-2030



The Real Estate Market has been undergoing significant transformation and achieving a growth traction over the past few years. This growth is driven by several key factors, including increased urbanization rates in emerging economies, advancements in construction technology, and shifting consumer preferences towards sustainable and smart building solutions.



One of the primary drivers of the global real estate market is the rapid urbanization seen in many developing countries. As populations move from rural to urban areas in search of better employment and living conditions, the demand for both residential and commercial real estate has surged. This urban migration is particularly pronounced in Asia-Pacific regions, where countries like China and India are witnessing a substantial increase in their urban populations. The need for new urban infrastructure has prompted governments to invest heavily in residential and commercial construction projects.



Furthermore, the real estate market dynamics are increasingly influenced by technological advancements. The adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics in the construction and management of real estate has enhanced efficiency, safety, and profitability. These technologies enable better asset management and predictive maintenance, leading to longer building lifespans and reduced operational costs. Additionally, the rise of smart homes and buildings, equipped with automated systems for lighting, heating, and security, are becoming increasingly popular among tech-savvy consumers, thereby pushing the real estate developers to integrate these technologies into new projects.



Another significant trend impacting the global real estate sector is the growing awareness of environmental sustainability. Green building practices are becoming standard across many parts of the world, driven by stricter environmental regulations and a rising consumer preference for eco-friendly living spaces.

This shift is supported by various government incentives, such as tax benefits and subsidies, which encourage the adoption of sustainable practices in the construction industry. As a result, there has been a marked increase in the number of buildings achieving certifications such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method).



Segment Insights



By Type, Residential Sector account for approximately 35% market share in 2023. The residential real estate sector is experiencing a dynamic shift, with changing homeowner preferences post-pandemic. There is an increasing demand for properties with more space and amenities, as people spend more time at home due to remote working trends. This has led to a spike in property prices in suburban areas and a re-evaluation of urban living, with some cities experiencing a decline in demand for downtown real estate.



By Price Point, Middle Market accounts for the highest share. The demand in the Middle Market segment is steady, driven by families and individuals seeking affordable, yet comfortable living spaces. Factors influencing this market include economic conditions, interest rates, and local employment trends. While not as volatile as luxury markets, the middle market can still experience fluctuations based on regional economic changes and shifts in housing supply and demand.



Geographical Insights



Asia Pacific represents the largest market, by region in the Global Real Estate Market accounting for more than 50% share in 2023. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) real estate market is a vibrant and diverse sector characterized by rapid growth and significant investment opportunities. This region, encompassing dynamic economies such as China, India, Japan, and Australia, among others, has been a hotspot for real estate development driven by robust economic growth, urbanization, and a burgeoning middle class. As of recent estimates, the APAC region accounts for a significant share of the global real estate market, with projections indicating continued expansion fueled by both domestic and international investments.



Urbanization is a pivotal force shaping the real estate landscape in APAC. Countries like China and India are witnessing unprecedented urban growth, which has led to extensive development in both residential and commercial real estate. For instance, China's urban population has increased dramatically over the past few decades, necessitating massive urban housing and infrastructure projects. Similarly, India's government has launched several initiatives aimed at boosting the housing sector, such as the "Housing for All by 2022" initiative, which seeks to create millions of affordable homes for its growing urban populace.

Key companies in the Global Real Estate Market include:

Brookfield Asset Management Inc

Coldwell Banker

CBRE Group, Inc.

Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC.

Colliers

ATC IP LLC

RE/MAX, LLC.

Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Prologis, Inc.

Simon Property Group, L.P.

Other leading Companies

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Land

Other Types

By Price Point:

Ultra Luxury

Luxury

Middle Market

Affordable

By End-Use:

Investment

Owner Use (Residential/Rental)

