SeekOut Releases Talent Maturity Model to Help HR Teams Address Pressing Talent Challenges

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeekOut , the leading Talent Intelligence Platform, today announced the availability of its Talent Maturity Model. This new, proprietary assessment was designed to help HR teams understand their organization’s talent challenges and uncover an actionable path forward.



After taking the assessment, organizations are classified into one of four phases: Exploring, Expanding, Unifying or Commanding. Organizations then receive practical tips to advance talent strategies based on HR’s existing strengths and critical business objectives.

For organizations operating in talent silos, for example, the suggested action might be to unify Talent Acquisition and Talent Management data to identify top candidates for key business priorities. Integrating multiple talent pools into an intuitive interface like SeekOut’s new cross-channel functionality can make it easier to stick with such an approach by allowing HR teams to source within a single search.

Regarding this offering, global industry analyst Josh Bersin commented, “For the first time ever, HR leaders can see all talent pools in one integrated platform, including employees, alumni, ATS candidates and external sources. This lets HR business partners, recruiters and HR leaders optimize the entire talent ecosystem to find the ‘best candidate’ for any particular role.”

Echoing Bersin’s sentiment, Somya Mathur, Vice President, Talent Solutions for SeekOut, shared, “When you understand your workforce needs with a holistic talent strategy, you can build agile teams that evolve in tandem with today’s ever-changing landscape. SeekOut gives HR teams a clear line of sight into the challenges they face and possible solutions to pursue. The ultimate goal is to move the business forward with the right team in place.”

Attendees of the upcoming HR Technology Conference and Exposition will have the opportunity to learn more about SeekOut’s Talent Maturity Model and the company’s latest product enhancements by visiting Booth No. 6118. SeekOut will also host a series of strategic workshops later this year featuring members of its CHRO Council. Details about these online events are forthcoming.

To gain holistic talent strategy insights, leverage SeekOut’s Talent Maturity Model by visiting https://www.seekout.com/maturity-model.

About SeekOut