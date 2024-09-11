Spine Biologics Market Size to Achieve USD 6.95 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spine biologics market size is predicted to grow from USD 4.20 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 6.95 billion by 2033. The market is representing a notable CAGR of 5.20% a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Download a sample version of this report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/personalized-scope/5191

Market Overview

The area of the healthcare industry devoted to biologic medicines and goods used to treat spinal illnesses and accidents is known as the "spine biologics market." In this sense, "biologics" refers to a wide range of compounds generated from living things, including protein-based medications, growth factors, stem cells, and gene therapies.

Instead of only treating the symptoms, biologics try to enhance patient outcomes by targeting the underlying causes of spinal problems. Patients may benefit from improved functional rehabilitation and quality of life. Biologics can provide tailored therapeutic approaches by customizing therapy to each patient's unique needs based on their unique genetic profiles and spinal disorders. This may result in interventions that are more focused and successful.

Key Insights

By region, North America dominated the market by 47% in 2023.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By product, the spinal allografts segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the spine biologics market in 2023.

By end-use, the outpatient facilities segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Regional Stance

Rising Patient base to Promote the Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is seen to generate a significant revenue during the forecast period. The region's rapidly aging population, particularly in countries like Japan, China, and South Korea, is leading to a higher prevalence of spinal degenerative disorders. This demographic shift is driving the demand for spine biologics used in treatments such as spinal fusion and bone grafting.

As awareness grows about the benefits of minimally invasive spine surgeries, more patients in the Asia Pacific region are opting for biologics-based solutions, which offer faster recovery times and better outcomes. Increased surgeon training and awareness campaigns are also contributing to higher adoption rates.

Governments across the region are pushing initiatives to improve healthcare access and affordability. Faster regulatory approvals for spine biologics products and favorable reimbursement policies are fostering market growth.

North America dominated the spine biologics market in 2023.

North America, particularly the United States, is a center for medical innovation and research. This area is home to numerous prestigious organizations and businesses that are advancing the field of biologics for spinal illnesses. Effective and well-established biologics approval processes facilitate faster market entry and acceptance. Healthcare workers in North America have access to various specialized training programs that guarantee they are knowledgeable about the most recent developments in spine biologics.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Report Highlights

Product Insights

The spinal allografts segment held the largest share of the spine biologics market in 2023. Spinal allografts, or bone transplants made from cadaveric bone, are successful in spinal fusion procedures. They are used in spinal surgeries to encourage bone fusion and healing. Their large market share results from these grafts' efficacy in promoting successful spinal fusion. Furthermore, their safety profile makes them more appealing to patients and surgeons because they have undergone extensive testing and processing to reduce the spread of illness.

End Use Insights

The hospitals segment dominated the spine biologics market in 2023. Numerous spine surgeries, such as decompression, fusion, and reconstruction, are carried out in hospitals. Due to the enormous volume of surgeries performed, the need for spine biologics, which encourage bone formation, facilitate healing, and improve surgical outcomes, increases. Experts in spine care, orthopedics, and neurosurgeons staff several hospitals dedicated spinal surgery departments or sections. Their specialty and experience support the growing use of cutting-edge biologics to provide the best possible surgical results.

Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/customization/5191

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising Incidence of Spinal Disorders to Boost the Market’s Growth



Spinal conditions such as ruptured discs, degenerative disc disease, and spinal stenosis are becoming more common. The aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and the rising prevalence of obesity are some of the causes of this increase. The aging process that naturally degenerates spinal tissues is especially harmful to the elderly. Biologics provides a potentially cost-saving option by lowering the need for repeated surgeries and ongoing pain management as healthcare organizations look for cost-effective solutions. Biologics may attract interest and investment due to their cost-effectiveness.

Complexity of Manufacturing Biologics to Hamper the Market’s Growth



Specialized machinery and infrastructure are needed to manufacture biologics, including spine biologics such as gene treatments, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant proteins. These facilities must follow strict regulatory criteria to guarantee the efficacy and safety of the products, which results in significant operating and capital costs. Because biologics are made utilizing biological systems rather than chemical ones, there may be batch-to-batch variations. It is difficult to manage and minimize this variability and calls for strict quality control procedures.

Integration of Biologics with Advanced Technologies to Open Doors



Biologics, including gene, cell, and protein-based therapies, provide targeted and individualized treatments for spinal illnesses. Instead of focusing solely on treating the symptoms of spinal disorders, these therapies can also target their molecular roots. Cutting-edge stem cell technologies open the door to regenerative medicine procedures that replace, or mend injured spinal tissues. Patients with degenerative diseases or spinal injuries may find new hope when stem cells are integrated with biologics, which can increase their capacity for regeneration.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Orthofix Medical Inc., a leading global spine and orthopedics company, announced the appointment of Max Reinhardt as President of the Global Spine business, effective June 10, 2024. Reinhardt will serve on the Executive Leadership Team and lead SeaSpine, the Company’s global spine and biologics business.



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global cancer biologics market size was estimated at USD 103.02 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 215.60 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.66% from 2024 to 2033.



size was estimated at USD 103.02 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 215.60 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.66% from 2024 to 2033. The global retinal biologics market size was valued at USD 23.18 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 49.67 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.92% from 2024 to 2033.



size was valued at USD 23.18 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 49.67 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.92% from 2024 to 2033. The spinal cord injury treatment market size achieved a value of USD 7.13 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.00 billion by 2032. Projections suggest a CAGR of 4.8% for the period from 2024 to 2032.



size achieved a value of USD 7.13 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.00 billion by 2032. Projections suggest a CAGR of 4.8% for the period from 2024 to 2032. The global computational biology market size was estimated at USD 5.60 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 19.35 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 13.20% from 2024 to 2033.



size was estimated at USD 5.60 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 19.35 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 13.20% from 2024 to 2033. The global biological safety testing products and services market size was estimated at USD 4.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 15.07 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.75% from 2024 to 2034.



size was estimated at USD 4.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 15.07 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.75% from 2024 to 2034. The global biomaterials market size was estimated at USD 178.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 761.23 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 15.63% from 2024 to 2033.



size was estimated at USD 178.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 761.23 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 15.63% from 2024 to 2033. The global biosimilars market size is estimated to grow from USD 25,125.36 million in 2022 at a CAGR of 17.6% (2023-2032) to reach an estimated USD 126,019.67 million by 2032.



size is estimated to grow from USD 25,125.36 million in 2022 at a CAGR of 17.6% (2023-2032) to reach an estimated USD 126,019.67 million by 2032. The global liquid biopsy market is estimated to grow from USD 4,722.73 million in 2022 at a CAGR of 14.5% (2023-2032) to reach an estimated USD 18,280.13 million by 2032.



is estimated to grow from USD 4,722.73 million in 2022 at a CAGR of 14.5% (2023-2032) to reach an estimated USD 18,280.13 million by 2032. The global biopharmaceuticals market was estimated at USD 333.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 856.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.



was estimated at USD 333.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 856.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030. The global cannabis vaporizer market was estimated at US$ 5.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 25.20 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Some of the prominent players in the global spine biologics market include:

Kuros Biosciences

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Medtronic

Stryker

Organogenesis Inc.

Bone Biologics

Arthrex, Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

Biocomposites

NuVasive, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix

Market Segmentation

By product

Spinal Allografts Machined Bones Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Graft Substitutes Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Synthetic Bone Grafts

Cell-based Matrix



By end-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Spine Biologics Market TOC Overview:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Market Forecast and Trends

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Cross-Segments Analysis

Go-to-Market Strategies

Integration of AI in Spine Biologics Market

Production and Consumption Data

Opportunity Assessment

New Product Development

Plan Finances/ROI Analysis

Supply Chain Intelligence/Streamline Operations

Cross-Border Intelligence

Business Model Innovation

Blue Ocean vs. Red Ocean Strategies

Competitive Analysis

Investment Analysis

Conclusion

Appendix

View full TOC @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/spine-biologics-market-sizing

Acquire our comprehensive analysis today @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5191

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com

https://www.precedenceresearch.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.healthcarewebwire.com