Indonesia Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by 17.4% to Reach $2.16 Billion this Year - Investment Forecasts to 2029

Embedded finance industry in Indonesia is expected to grow by 17.4% annually to reach US$2.16 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 32.4% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$2.16 billion in 2024 to reach US$8.79 billion by 2029.

Indonesia's embedded finance sector has experienced significant growth, a phenomenon largely attributed to the rapid digital adoption and the integration of financial services into various non-financial platforms. This trend, marked by the expansion of digital payment solutions and lending services, particularly within the e-commerce and ride-sharing sectors, has significantly improved consumer access to financial products and enhanced convenience.

Indonesia's embedded finance sector has seen significant growth in the past few months, driven by digital adoption and the blending of financial services with non-financial platforms, especially in the e-commerce and ride-sharing industries. New product launches and strategic partnerships have broadened access to financial services, improving consumer convenience. Supportive regulatory measures by the Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) and Bank Indonesia (BI) have fostered a conducive environment for innovation while maintaining consumer protection. With the growing demand for seamless financial experiences, Indonesia is set to become a prominent leader in the embedded finance market in Southeast Asia.



The next few months are poised for continued growth in Indonesia's embedded finance sector, buoyed by the support of regulatory bodies and technological advancements. This expansion, driven by a focus on financial inclusion and the rising demand for seamless financial experiences among consumers, is set to position Indonesia as a leading player in the embedded finance market in Southeast Asia.



Product & Innovations

National Bank of Indonesia's Digital Payment Solutions: In December 2023, the National Bank of Indonesia introduced a new range of digital payment solutions to improve e-commerce transactions. This initiative enables merchants to integrate payment options directly into their platforms, providing a smoother customer experience.

The introduction of these solutions has significantly reduced transaction times and increased the volume of e-commerce transactions, thereby boosting the growth of the e-commerce sector. Fawry's Embedded Financial Services: In January 2024, Fawry launched a suite of embedded financial services, including digital lending and insurance products, integrated within its existing payment platform. This development aims to offer users comprehensive financial solutions directly through the Fawry app.

Thndr's Investment Features, launched in February 2024, are a significant step towards democratizing investment opportunities. These new features allow users to invest in fractional shares and access embedded financial advisory services, making financial markets more accessible to a broader audience. These product launches highlight the growing trend of integrating financial services into various digital platforms in Indonesia, thereby increasing accessibility and convenience for consumers in the evolving embedded finance landscape.



Strategic Partnerships



Over the last few months, strategic partnerships have significantly shaped Indonesia's embedded finance sector. A notable collaboration between GoTo Group and Bank Jago resulted in the launch of GoPay Tabungan by Jago, allowing users to seamlessly access a range of banking services integrated into their everyday transactions. This partnership aims to enhance financial inclusion by providing easier access to savings, loans, and insurance products.



Moreover, Finfra, a platform for launching white-labeled lending products, raised $1 million through partnerships with regional fintech experts and venture capital firms. This investment signals growing interest in embedded finance solutions tailored for unbanked and underbanked populations. These partnerships illustrate the increasing collaboration between fintech companies and traditional financial institutions to deliver innovative financial services in Indonesia.



Regulatory Changes



In the past few months, significant regulatory developments have occurred in Indonesia's embedded finance sector, aimed at fostering innovation and enhancing financial inclusion. The Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) and Bank Indonesia (BI) have continued to advance their regulatory sandbox initiatives. These initiatives, led by the OJK and BI, allow fintech companies to test new products and services in a controlled environment, essential for the growth of embedded finance. Their proactive approach to regulation has fostered a conducive environment for fintech innovation.



Additionally, BI has introduced regulations to reform the digital payment landscape, enabling the participation of non-banking entities and broadening the ecosystem for embedded finance solutions. These regulatory efforts demonstrate a commitment to fostering a supportive environment for fintech innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.4% Regions Covered Indonesia



Scope



Indonesia Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Indonesia Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Indonesia Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Indonesia Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Indonesia Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Indonesia Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

