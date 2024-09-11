Nigeria Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2024

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 13.4% annually to reach US$1.11 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 25.5% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$1.11 billion in 2024 to reach US$3.48 billion by 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.







The embedded finance sector in Nigeria has rapidly expanded, driven by innovations like BNPL, investment platforms, and embedded insurance. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions, coupled with supportive regulatory changes, are fueling this growth. As digital payments, lending, and insurance offerings continue to evolve, financial inclusion and convenience for Nigerians are set to improve significantly in the coming months.



Growth in embedded Finance Sector



In the past few months, embedded finance in Nigeria has significantly grown. This growth is driven by the integration of financial services into non-financial platforms, impacting sectors like retail, transportation, and healthcare. The expansion is attributed to a vibrant fintech ecosystem, high mobile penetration, and supportive regulatory initiatives promoting financial inclusion.



In the next few months, the embedded finance market will continue to expand with a focus on improving digital payments, embedded lending, and insurance offerings, transforming how Nigerians access financial services.



Key Developments in embedded Finance Sector

Product Launches and Innovations



Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Solutions: Various fintech companies have introduced BNPL options, allowing consumers to purchase and pay for them in installments. This trend is gaining traction as embedded finance facilitates the integration of these payment options within e-commerce platforms.



Investment Platforms: Companies like Bamboo and Trove have launched new features that allow users to invest in stocks and mutual funds directly through digital wallets and payment apps. This makes investing more accessible without needing to switch between different applications.



Embedded Insurance Products: Fintechs have begun offering embedded insurance solutions that integrate seamlessly into e-commerce and on-demand service platforms, providing users with coverage options at the point of sale.



Enhanced Digital Payment Solutions: New payment processing capabilities have been introduced by various fintech firms, enabling smoother and more efficient transactions for businesses and consumers alike, particularly in retail and online marketplaces.



Strategic Partnerships



Fintech Partnerships with Non-Financial Entities: Fintech companies in Nigeria are increasingly partnering with businesses across various sectors, such as retail, logistics, telecommunications, and consumer health, to offer embedded finance solutions. These partnerships enable the seamless integration of financial services into non-financial platforms, enhancing convenience and accessibility for consumers.



Mergers and Acquisitions



Moniepoint and Kopo Kopo: Nigerian fintech giant Moniepoint acquired Kenyan firm Kopo Kopo in 2023 to diversify its portfolio and expand its regional presence. This acquisition highlights the trend of mergers and acquisitions in the embedded finance space as companies seek to strengthen their offerings and gain a competitive advantage.



Regulatory Changes



Supportive Regulatory Framework: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has continued to promote inclusive finance through initiatives such as the regulatory sandbox for fintech innovation. This framework allows fintech companies to test new products in a controlled environment, facilitating the growth of embedded finance solutions.



Licensing of Payment Service Banks (PSBs): The CBN has been actively licensing Payment Service Banks, which are designed to enhance financial inclusion by providing basic banking services to underserved populations. This move supports the integration of financial services into non-financial platforms, fostering the growth of embedded finance.



Focus on Financial Inclusion: The Nigerian government and regulatory bodies have emphasized the importance of financial inclusion, encouraging partnerships between fintech companies and non-financial businesses. This approach aims to extend financial services to unbanked and underbanked populations through embedded finance solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.5% Regions Covered Nigeria



Scope



Nigeria Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Nigeria Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Nigeria Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Nigeria Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Nigeria Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Nigeria Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

