Veteran Consultant and Technology Sales Leader to Grow Revenue for Chief Outsiders Clients

FRISCO, TX, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 25 years of successful consulting and sales leadership at technology, SaaS, and professional services companies, Rob Rash will now apply his deep industry experience to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Rash joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“A trusted partner and advisor to CXOs based on informed insights, Rob builds winning sales teams and processes, leading to outstanding growth,” said Paul Sparrow, South Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add his technology and professional services industry experience to our team of battle-tested fractional sales executives.”

A values-oriented servant leader and team builder, Rash brings together the right people to create transformative change and substantial new value for mid-market and PE-owned companies. An expert in go-to-market strategy development and sales process improvement, he delivers highly profitable accelerated revenue that beats the market.

Technology and Professional Services Industry Sales Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Rash works with the CEOs of early-stage and mid-market technology and professional services companies to make big things happen. Prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Vice President of Sales at Fruition Partners, he grew sales by 28% YoY, facilitating the sale to DXC Technology. And as Director of Business Development at KPMG Consulting, he achieved double-digit sales gains annually while partnering with industry leading SaaS software vendors such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Workday.

Most recently, Rash served as Vice President, Sales at Resource Global Partners, Sales Advisory Leader for SBI Growth Advisory, Vice President, Sales at Argano Keste, LLC, and Vice President, Sales for Olympia Growth Consultants, LLC. Between stints at KPMG Consulting, he filled the Managing Director role at Kroll, LLC and served as CEO and President of Rash & Associates, LP.

Prior to his successful sales leadership career, Rash earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas and a Master of Arts in Global Leadership from Dallas Baptist University in Dallas, Texas.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 2,000 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for ten consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

