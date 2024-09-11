Vertical Farming Market Report 2024-2029: Competitive Landscape Dominated by Signify, Freight Farms, AeroFarms, Sky Greens, and Spread

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertical Farming Market by Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics), Structure (Building-based, Shipping Container-based), Crop Type, Offering (Hardware, Software, Services) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vertical farming market was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.



Altruistic demands are also driven by food security issues like population growth, urbanization and safe food. Some of the examples of benefits that could be attributed to the economic aspect includes; transportation cost, year round production and production of high valued crops. The use of IoT, Hyper intelligent transport system (HITS), AI, LED lighting, and hydroponics increases effectiveness in the organization. All of them provide the needful argument for vertical farming, which indeed can be viewed as one of the most promising models of contemporary agriculture.





The lighting hardware type to hold the largest share during the forecast period



Lighting has tremendously improved owing to its pros specific to indoor vertical farms' requirements, and the use of LED lighting has gained huge popularity. LED lights give the farmers the control of both the light composition and the brightness, so that the former are able to adjust the light to the needs of the plants, thus helping them grow faster and produce more.



In addition, LED lights are energy saving, that is, they use way much power than most conventional sources of lighting. It also cuts on costs of maintenance due to their longer lasting as compared to other lamp types. Thirdly, LED lights produce comparatively little heat that reduces the possibilities of heat injury of plants and making the working condition of farmers much better. This has made the LED lighting to be popular among the vertical farm operators since it add more value to the vertical farming technique by averting the key reason behind the failure of the farming methodology in the past.



The aeroponics growth mechanism segment to record highest market share during the forecast period



The aeroponic growth mechanism is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate in the vertical farming market due to its higher productivity in contrast to hydroponics as well as the substantially lesser utilization of water. Aeroponics occupies a lesser amount of space let plants get all optimal conditions necessary for their growth and provide rich nutrient solution directly to roots of the plant, thus it is more resourceful.

The fixed cost of aeroponics, compared to hydroponics are higher, but the payback is much higher given that the yields are much higher. With the increasing global awareness towards conservation of natural resources and water the need to increase production using limited space and water especially in built-up areas is likely to boost the uptake of aeroponic systems and therefore fuel the growth of this segment in the vertical farming market.



The shipping container-based vertical farms is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Vertical farms use shipping containers, that is sustainable, space optimal and can easily be moved from one location to another since they are designed to be transported via sea and rail hence the name 'shipping' containers. Shipping container-based vertical farms are comparatively more affordable. This is due to the ability of the farms to be built in different regions fully equipped without large capital investments in infrastructure.

Also, shipping container farms are climate controlled meaning less water is used during the production processes and also there is production all year round which plays a pivotal role especially in the aspects of food insecurity. Knowing this, the market for vertical farming utilizing shipping containers will inevitably grow as technology progresses in an attempt to enhance the efficiency of these systems and provide entrepreneurs and investors with a competent solution in the agriculture industry.

Research Coverage



The report segments the vertical farming market and forecasts its size by offering, growth mechanism, structure, crop type, and region. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Supply chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the vertical farming ecosystem.

The vertical farming market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Signify (Netherlands), Freight Farms (US), AeroFarms (US), Sky Greens (Singapore), Spread (Japan), Plenty (US), Valoya (Finland), Osram (Germany), Everlight Electronics (Taiwan), and Heliospectra AB (Sweden). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the vertical farming market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 251 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers High Yield Associated with Vertical Farming Over Conventional Farming Advancements in Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Technology Year-Round Crop Production Irrespective of Weather Conditions Decrease in Arable Land and Water Scarcity Amid Growing Urban Population

Restraints Lack of Technically Skilled Workforce and Limited Crop Types High Startup Costs

Opportunities Reduced Environmental Impact from Vertical Agriculture Potential Market Opportunities in Asia-Pacific and Middle East Growth of Cannabis Cultivation Through Vertical Farming

Challenges Maintenance of Temperature, Humidity, and Air Circulation in Vertical Farm Higher Energy Consumption Leading to High Operational Costs Large-Scale Cost-Intensiveness



Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Lighting Components

Average Selling Price of Lighting Components, by Key Player

Average Selling Price Trend of Lighting Components, by Region

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Climate Control Systems Hydroponic and Aeroponic Systems UV and Far-Red Light Integration

Complementary Technologies Smart Lighting LED Grow Lights

Adjacent Technologies Spectrum Control Technology



Trade Analysis

HS Code 8539 - Lighting Products Export Data Import Data

HS Code 8436 - Agricultural Equipment Export Data Import Data

HS Code 8415 - HVAC Control System Export Data Import Data



Case Study Analysis

Ljusgarda: Scaling Up Indoor Growth with Heliospectra

Hortipolaris: Perennial Support for Led Lighting in Cultivation and Research Facilities by Fluence by Osram

Aerofarms: Improving Aeroponic Precision Farming Using AI

Aerofarms: IoT Deployment for Data-Driven Insights in Collaboration with Dell Emc

Riat: Signify's Led Lighting Solution Used for Vertical Farming Tomatoes and Cucumbers

Karma Farm: Freight Farms Added Hydroponic Solutions to Achieve Sustainability

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Vertical Farming Market

Use of Gen AI in Vertical Farming

Case Study Analysis John Deere: Modernizing Agriculture Through AI and Automation Cropin: Leveraging AI and Data Analytics to Provide Farmers With Real-Time Insights California's Central Valley: AI-Controlled Irrigation to be Game Changer for Water Management in Agriculture Cropin and AWS: Collaborating to Tackle Global Hunger with AI

Impact on Vertical Farming Market

Adjacent Ecosystem Working on Gen AI

Companies Featured in the Report

Signify Holding

AMS-Osram AG

Freight Farms, Inc.

AeroFarms

Heliospectra

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

Valoya

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Spread Co. Ltd.

Sky Greens

AmHydro

Urban Crop Solutions

Vertical Farm Systems

Bowery Farming Inc.

Agricool

Sananbio

InFarm

Intelligent Growth Solutions Limited

4D Bios Inc.

BrightFarms

Vertical Future

CubicFarm Systems Corp.

Vertical Harvest

HydroFarm

General Hydroponics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97eell

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment