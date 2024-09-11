Philippines Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 35% to 2029, Fueled by Product Launches and Innovations, Strategic Partnerships, and Regulatory Changes

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 22.7% annually to reach US$1.62 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 35.0% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$1.62 billion in 2024 to reach US$7.28 billion by 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.







The embedded finance sector in the Philippines is on a promising growth trajectory, driven by increasing digital adoption, strategic partnerships, and supportive regulatory changes. Over the past few months, key innovations and product launches have played a crucial role in expanding financial access, particularly for underserved populations. As businesses continue to leverage embedded solutions, the sector is expected to play a vital role in addressing financial inclusion challenges, contributing to broader economic goals like the digital transformation of payments.



Looking ahead, sustained momentum, fueled by further innovations and a supportive regulatory environment, is set to reinforce the embedded finance landscape. With upcoming developments like ADVANCE.AI's credit bureau launch and the implementation of regulatory sandbox initiatives, the sector is poised for even greater impact. These advancements will not only enhance competition in financial services but also drive more inclusive access to financial tools, marking a significant step toward a more robust and digitally integrated financial ecosystem in the Philippines.



Product Launches and Innovations



In the past few months, the Philippines has witnessed several key product launches in the embedded finance sector. These launches, such as UNOBank's partnership with Trusting Social to provide AI-driven lending solutions, have significantly enhanced credit access for underserved consumers. Similarly, companies like PayMaya have introduced new features that integrate payment solutions directly into e-commerce platforms, facilitating smoother user transactions. These impressive launches demonstrate the rapid progress in the sector.



The upcoming launch of ADVANCE.AI's new credit bureau is anticipated to further strengthen the embedded finance landscape by improving credit assessments and fostering greater financial inclusion. As these innovations unfold, they are expected to drive competitive dynamics in the financial services market, enabling more businesses to leverage embedded finance solutions effectively.



Strategic Partnerships



UNOBank has expanded its offerings by partnering with Trusting Social to provide AI-driven lending solutions, enhancing credit access for underserved consumers.



These partnerships and innovations are expected to drive competitive dynamics in the financial services market, enabling more businesses to leverage embedded finance solutions effectively and contribute to the Philippines' goal of shifting half of its retail payments to digital by the end of 2023.



Regulatory Changes



The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced a draft regulatory sandbox framework, allowing fintech companies to test innovative financial products in a controlled environment. This framework is designed to support the growth of new financial services while ensuring consumer protection. Additionally, the Insurance Commission has issued guidelines for a regulatory sandbox that enables licensed insurance providers to experiment with technological innovations, further promoting the integration of fintech solutions in the insurance sector.



Moreover, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) continues to advance its strategy for open finance, encouraging collaboration between traditional banks and fintechs to expand access to financial services. These initiatives, along with the significant regulatory developments in the embedded finance sector, collectively reflect a commitment to creating a more robust and inclusive financial ecosystem in the Philippines. The active role of regulatory bodies should reassure the audience about the stability and growth of the sector.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.0% Regions Covered Philippines



Scope



Philippines Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Philippines Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Philippines Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Philippines Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Philippines Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Philippines Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

