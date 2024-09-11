Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Assessment 2024-2029: Market Dynamics, Company Profiles, Pricing, Technologies, Patents, Value Chain, and Ecosystem Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market by Product (Antibodies (Type, Clonality), Reagents, Equipment, Kits, Software), Application (Diagnostics (Cancer, Infectious, Autoimmune, Neurological), Research (Drug Development), Forensic) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2029 from USD 3.7 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

Factors propelling the growth of the market are the increased prevalence of cancer cases among the growing geriatric population and the rising application of IHC tests for the diagnosis and management of cancer. Moreover, the development of companion diagnostics (CDx) and its integration with IHC technology for the development of personalized medicine further support the expansion of the market. Application of IHC in supporting drug development and disease management to improve patient outcomes, along with ongoing research collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutes provide growth opportunities for players in the Immunohistochemistry Market.







Histological stain is expected to account for the largest share of by reagents segment



In 2023, the histological stains market accounted for the largest share of the reagent subsegment within the product segment. In immunohistochemistry, histological stains are used to visualize and differentiate specific cellular components and structures within tissue samples. Histological stains are also used in multiplex staining also known as multiple staining. In this technique, more than one stains are used to detect multiple targets within a single tissue section. Apart from multiplex staining, histological stains are also used for cancer diagnosis by distinguishing normal and abnormal tissue morphology. These applications are major factors that drive the market for histological stains.



Research applications segment accounted for the second-largest share of the application segment



In 2023, research applications accounted for the second-largest share of the application segment of the IHC market. In research, IHC technology is used for anti-tumor drug development and biomarker discovery. It helps researchers to identify the expression of specific proteins and their locations within cells, aiding in the study of cancer and other diseases. For example, IHC is widely used to study the cancer proteome, which helps in finding new drug targets. Automated IHC platforms used in research offer consistent staining across slides, which is essential for reliable results.



IHC techniques are also important in developmental studies, like embryological research, where they help visualize key proteins during the embryonic development phase. In stem cell research, IHC is used to monitor differentiation and proliferation markers, providing insights into stem cell behavior. Additionally, in drug testing, IHC helps evaluate the effects of new drugs on specific protein expressions within tissues. These applications highlight the important role of IHC in advancing scientific research and improving the understanding and treatment of various diseases.



Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the immunohistochemistry market



The immunohistochemistry market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in terms of CARG during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the region can be attributed to the fast adoption of the latest technologies such as advanced IHC products (like assays and diagnostic kits) in research and clinical applications. This factor, coupled with the increasing geriatric population, rising investments and funding for research activities, increasing disposable income, and developing academic and healthcare infrastructures in the region are key drivers for the high growth rate of the region.

Research Coverage



This report provides a detailed picture of the immunohistochemistry market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, application, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies. Prominent players in the Immunohistochemistry market are F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US).



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 490 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Rising Geriatric Population Technological Innovations and Advancements in Immunohistochemistry Diagnostics Favorable Reimbursement Coverage for Immunohistochemistry Tests Growing Focus on Digital Pathology

Restraints Adoption of Alternative Technologies in Molecular Diagnostics and Research Highly Consolidated Market

Opportunities Growing Demand for Precision/Personalized Medicines Increasing Adoption of Companion Diagnostics Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies Integration of AI in Immunohistochemistry

Challenges Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Tissue Diagnostic Instruments and Consumables Lack of Standardization



Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price of Immunohistochemistry Products, 2023

Indicative Selling Price Trend for Immunohistochemistry Products, 2021-2023

Indicative Selling Price Trend for Immunohistochemistry Products, by Region, 2021-2023

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Automated Immunohistochemistry Systems Multiplex Immunohistochemistry

Complementary Technologies Chromogenic Detection Fluorescent Detection

Adjacent Technologies in Situ Hybridization



Patent Analysis

Methodology

Innovation and Patent Applications

Top Patent Applicants

Value Chain Analysis

Research & Development

Manufacturing

Logistics and Post-Sales

Ecosystem Analysis

Role of Raw Material Suppliers

Role of Product Providers

Role of End-users

Role of Regulatory Authorities

Companies Featured in the Report

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PHC Holdings Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Takara Bio Inc.

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Sino Biological, Inc.

Sakura Finetek Japan Co. Ltd.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Bio SB

Miltenyi Biotec

Origene Technologies, Inc.

EagleBio

Biocare Medical, LLC

eLabScience Bionovation Inc.

BioGeneX

Diagnostic Biosystems Inc.

Histo-Line Laboratories

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

Candor Bioscience GmbH

Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ce36dz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment