Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Assessment 2024-2029: Market Dynamics, Company Profiles, Pricing, Technologies, Patents, Value Chain, and Ecosystem Analysis

The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2029 from USD 3.7 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
Factors propelling the growth of the market are the increased prevalence of cancer cases among the growing geriatric population and the rising application of IHC tests for the diagnosis and management of cancer. Moreover, the development of companion diagnostics (CDx) and its integration with IHC technology for the development of personalized medicine further support the expansion of the market. Application of IHC in supporting drug development and disease management to improve patient outcomes, along with ongoing research collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutes provide growth opportunities for players in the Immunohistochemistry Market.
Histological stain is expected to account for the largest share of by reagents segment
In 2023, the histological stains market accounted for the largest share of the reagent subsegment within the product segment. In immunohistochemistry, histological stains are used to visualize and differentiate specific cellular components and structures within tissue samples. Histological stains are also used in multiplex staining also known as multiple staining. In this technique, more than one stains are used to detect multiple targets within a single tissue section. Apart from multiplex staining, histological stains are also used for cancer diagnosis by distinguishing normal and abnormal tissue morphology. These applications are major factors that drive the market for histological stains.
Research applications segment accounted for the second-largest share of the application segment
In 2023, research applications accounted for the second-largest share of the application segment of the IHC market. In research, IHC technology is used for anti-tumor drug development and biomarker discovery. It helps researchers to identify the expression of specific proteins and their locations within cells, aiding in the study of cancer and other diseases. For example, IHC is widely used to study the cancer proteome, which helps in finding new drug targets. Automated IHC platforms used in research offer consistent staining across slides, which is essential for reliable results.
IHC techniques are also important in developmental studies, like embryological research, where they help visualize key proteins during the embryonic development phase. In stem cell research, IHC is used to monitor differentiation and proliferation markers, providing insights into stem cell behavior. Additionally, in drug testing, IHC helps evaluate the effects of new drugs on specific protein expressions within tissues. These applications highlight the important role of IHC in advancing scientific research and improving the understanding and treatment of various diseases.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the immunohistochemistry market
The immunohistochemistry market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in terms of CARG during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the region can be attributed to the fast adoption of the latest technologies such as advanced IHC products (like assays and diagnostic kits) in research and clinical applications. This factor, coupled with the increasing geriatric population, rising investments and funding for research activities, increasing disposable income, and developing academic and healthcare infrastructures in the region are key drivers for the high growth rate of the region.
Research Coverage
This report provides a detailed picture of the immunohistochemistry market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, application, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies. Prominent players in the Immunohistochemistry market are F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US).
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|490
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Rising Geriatric Population
- Technological Innovations and Advancements in Immunohistochemistry Diagnostics
- Favorable Reimbursement Coverage for Immunohistochemistry Tests
- Growing Focus on Digital Pathology
- Restraints
- Adoption of Alternative Technologies in Molecular Diagnostics and Research
- Highly Consolidated Market
- Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Precision/Personalized Medicines
- Increasing Adoption of Companion Diagnostics
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
- Integration of AI in Immunohistochemistry
- Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Tissue Diagnostic Instruments and Consumables
- Lack of Standardization
Pricing Analysis
- Average Selling Price of Immunohistochemistry Products, 2023
- Indicative Selling Price Trend for Immunohistochemistry Products, 2021-2023
- Indicative Selling Price Trend for Immunohistochemistry Products, by Region, 2021-2023
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Automated Immunohistochemistry Systems
- Multiplex Immunohistochemistry
- Complementary Technologies
- Chromogenic Detection
- Fluorescent Detection
- Adjacent Technologies
- in Situ Hybridization
Patent Analysis
- Methodology
- Innovation and Patent Applications
- Top Patent Applicants
Value Chain Analysis
- Research & Development
- Manufacturing
- Logistics and Post-Sales
Ecosystem Analysis
- Role of Raw Material Suppliers
- Role of Product Providers
- Role of End-users
- Role of Regulatory Authorities
Companies Featured in the Report
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Danaher Corporation
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- PHC Holdings Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bio-Techne
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Enzo Biochem Inc.
- Sino Biological, Inc.
- Sakura Finetek Japan Co. Ltd.
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
- Bio SB
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Origene Technologies, Inc.
- EagleBio
- Biocare Medical, LLC
- eLabScience Bionovation Inc.
- BioGeneX
- Diagnostic Biosystems Inc.
- Histo-Line Laboratories
- Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.
- Candor Bioscience GmbH
- Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.
