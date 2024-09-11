Laboratory Informatics Market Forecast, 2024-2029: An $8.7 Billion Opportunity - Increasing Use of Lab Informatics in the Cannabis Industry Presenting Business Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Informatics Market by Type (LIMS, ELN, CDS, LES, SDMS), Component (Software, Service, Support), Delivery (on Premise, Cloud (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS)), Industry (Pharma, Biotech, CRO, Chemical, Agri, FnB, Oil, Gas), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Laboratory Informatics market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2029 from USD 5.3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The market is expected to grow as a result of the increased support from government and funding agencies for research and development of informatics solutions, especially in the fields of biomedical and public health; growing adoption of sustainable practices in laboratory informatics to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact; and need for switching from paper-based to electronic tools for better data capture and accessibility. Moreover, the market has experienced growth due to its high return on investment, and substantial long-term benefits due to reduction of labor costs and improvement in scalability. However, insufficient IT infrastructure and connectivity in some laboratories are expected to pose a challenge to the market growth.







Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) solution accounted for a substantial share by solution type in 2023



Based on solution type, Laboratory Information management systems (LIMS) hold the largest share in the laboratory informatics market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising need of centralized solutions for laboratories which can be integrated well with other laboratory solutions, surging demand for high operational efficiency, workflow automation, scalability, and enhanced collaboration & communication. Additionally, the growing requirement of maintaining Good Laboratory Practices (GLP), upholding high-quality data standards, enhancing credibility and efficiency in research operations also plays an important role in the heightening adoption of LIMS across various industrial sectors.



Life science industry projected to dominate the market during the forecast period



The life sciences, food & beverage and agricultural, petrochemical & oil and gas, chemicals, environmental testing, forensics, and other industries make up the industry-based segments of the laboratory informatics market. In 2023, the life sciences segment accounted for a significant share of the Laboratory Informatics market. The prominent position of this segment is due to the growing applications of molecular diagnostics, rising outsourcing by pharmaceutical industries, growing need for integrated systems, stringent regulatory guidelines to be followed by pharmaceutical laboratories, increasing number of biobanks/biorepositories, rising need to integrate laboratory systems, and growing awareness and availability of technologically advanced laboratory informatics solutions.



Asia-Pacific expected to register the highest market growth during the forecast period



The laboratory informatics market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of this region is attributed to the development of research laboratory infrastructure across various regions in Asia Pacific, government initiatives to promote the adoption of digital & technologically enabled solutions across various industries, and significant focus on integrating sophisticated technologies with labs to improve efficiency & workflows.

Research Coverage



The report analyzes the Laboratory Informatics market and aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on solution type, component, deployment model, and industry, and region. The report also analyses factors (such as drivers, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total laboratory informatics market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

LabVantage Solutions Inc. (US)

LabWare (US)

STARLIMS Corporation (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Waters Corporation (US)

LabLynx LIMS (US)

Dassault Systemes (France)

Revvity (Perkinelmer) (US)

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Labworks (US)

IDBS (UK)

Xybion Digital Inc. (US)

Novatek International (Canada)

Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd (India)

Siemens (Germany)

Caliber Technologies (US)

Clinsys (US)

Labtrack (US)

Labkey (US)

Benchling (US)

CloudLIMS (US)

SciNote LLC (US)

L7 Informatics, Inc. (US)

QBench (US)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 342 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Need for Laboratory Automation Increasing Focus on Multiple Enterprise and Integrated Lab Informatics Solutions Rising R&D Expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Preclinical and Clinical Testing Increased Demand for Highly Configurable Solutions and Out-of-the-Box Functionalities

Restraints High Implementation, Maintenance, and Service Costs Lack of Integration Standards Interoperability Challenges

Opportunities Rising Demand for Real-Time Data and Analytics Increasing Use of Lab Informatics in Cannabis Industry Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Challenges Dearth of Skilled Medical Laboratory Technicians Limited Adoption of Lab Informatics Solutions in SMEs Interfacing Challenges with Informatics Software



Industry Trends

Cloud-based Lab Informatics Solutions

Industry 4.0

Mobile Applications Integrated with Lab Informatics Systems

Customizable Lab Informatics Solutions

Future of Laboratories

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Cloud Computing

Complementary Technologies Internet of Things Robotics Data Analytics

Adjacent Technologies Blockchain Technology Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality



Indicative Pricing Analysis

Average Pricing Trend of Laboratory Informatics Solutions, by Solution

Average Pricing Trend of Laboratory Informatics Solutions, by Key Player

Average Selling Price Trend, by Region

Patent Analysis

Patent Publication Trends

Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicant Countries for Laboratory Informatics

Major Patents in Laboratory Informatics Market

End-user Analysis

Unmet Needs

End-user Expectations

Expectations of Documentation and Training Materials

Expectations of Vendor Involvement/Support

Laboratory Informatics Business Model

Traditional Licensing Model

SaaS Model

Cloud-based Self-Hosted Model

PaaS Model

Pay-Per-Use or Pay-Per-Transaction Model

Enterprise Licensing

Concurrent Licensing

Named User Licensing

Site Licensing

Hybrid Model

Impact of AI/Generative AI on Laboratory Informatics Market

Top Use Cases and Market Potential Key Potential Use Cases

Case Studies of AI/Generative AI Implementation Case Study 1: Improving Lab Efficiency - the Success Story of DSM-Firmenich

Impact of Gen AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Laboratory Automation Market

User-Readiness and Potential Impact Assessment User-Readiness Life Science Industry Food & Beverage, Chemical, Petrochemical, and Other Industries Impact Assessment User A: Life Science Industry User B: Food & Beverage, Chemical, Petrochemical, and Other Industries



