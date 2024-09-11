United Kingdom Plastic Packaging Films - Market Analysis, Industry Trends & Growth Forecasts 2024-2029

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Plastic Packaging Films - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024 - 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Plastic Packaging Films Market size is estimated at 0.95 Million tonnes in 2024, and is expected to reach 1.11 Million tonnes by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period 2024-2029.

The rising need for high-performance films is propelling the growth of the plastic packaging film market in the United Kingdom. This market growth is also driven by heightened barrier requirements across various end-user industries, including food packaging, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Advancements in processing technologies facilitate the use of plastic films, ensuring their suitability and cost efficiency in production. These technological improvements enable manufacturers to meet stringent industry standards and cater to the evolving demands of consumers.

Consumers in the region gravitate toward products with extended shelf lives, driven by convenience and a growing concern for reducing food waste. With its superior barrier properties, plastic film packaging shields items from moisture, oxygen, light, and other elements that can compromise their quality and freshness. As a result, it is proving instrumental in prolonging the shelf life of a wide array of perishable items, spanning from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals and personal care products. Additionally, the lightweight nature of plastic film packaging reduces transportation costs and carbon emissions, making it an environmentally friendly option. The versatility of plastic film also allows innovative packaging designs that cater to various consumer preferences and market demands.

On-the-go consumption, smaller households, and rising demand for convenience increasingly define modern lifestyles. Plastic film packaging is a solution, offering lightweight, portable, and resealable features that align with these lifestyles. Single-serve and portion-controlled formats are gaining traction, catering to consumers' convenience and portion-control preferences. Additionally, the versatility of plastic film packaging allows innovative designs and functionalities, such as easy-open features and extended shelf life, further enhancing its appeal to consumers and manufacturers alike.

The UK government introduced the plastic packaging tax (PPT) to curb plastic waste, effective 2022. This tax targets plastic packaging with less than 30% recycled content. This levy compels companies that produce plastic packaging to adopt more recycled materials, aiming to slash plastic waste destined for landfills or incineration. In April 2024, the tax increased to GBP 217.85 per tonne. The tax's proceeds are earmarked to bolster the UK's recycling infrastructure and combat plastic waste. These regulations are poised to reshape the market, presenting challenges and opportunities.

Recycling is pivotal in establishing a closed loop for sustainable plastics. Advancements in collection, sorting techniques, and innovative recycling methods ensure that plastic retains its value throughout its lifecycle. As the region has established mandated targets for recycled content, it underscores the importance of innovation and investment in reducing waste and enhancing recycling efficiency.

Polyethylene, known for its flexibility, robust moisture barrier, and seal-to-self capability, is a go-to material in the packaging market. It boasts durability and excels even in low temperatures. Often, it is used in its pure form or blended with other materials to enhance its barrier properties. Notably, its eco-friendly nature propels its popularity among packaging film manufacturers in the United Kingdom.

Advancements in PE resin have enhanced barrier film performance and shattered barriers to recyclability. The newest polyethylene resins do not allow substituting multi-material, non-recyclable barrier films with all-PE structures. The structures are recyclable, lightweight, thin, and durable, making them easy to process. This innovation significantly contributes to sustainability efforts by reducing plastic waste and promoting the use of eco-friendly materials in packaging.

Product visibility plays a pivotal role in shaping consumer choices. Transparent packaging, particularly in the form of polythene films, is witnessing heightened demand across diverse industries. This surge is fueled by the consumer preference for visually assessing a product before buying, which fosters trust and boosts purchase intent. Consequently, producers of polyethylene barrier films are strategically emphasizing transparency to bolster their market presence.

The demand for polythene-based packaging films is rising in the food and beverage industry, driven by increased packaging activities. Clear packaging plays a pivotal role in showcasing product quality and freshness. The packaging market's revenue in the United Kingdom increased from USD 5.30 billion in 2020 to USD 5.50 billion in 2023. The growing preference for transparent packaging solutions across industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods primarily fuels this growth.

The recyclability of polyethylene barrier films benefits both end users and manufacturers by reducing tax duties. In Europe, non-recycled plastics incur extra taxes. Moreover, a recent regulation mandates a tax on plastic packaging containing less than 30% recycled material. Consequently, manufacturers of polyethylene barrier films are intensifying efforts to create sustainable options, aiming to sidestep these levies in the region.

The plastic packaging film market in the United Kingdom is on the upswing, propelled by a burgeoning food industry and a surge in private investments. Notably, these investments are steering the development of innovative, fully compostable packaging solutions, particularly in bags and pouches. The demand for sustainable packaging options is increasing as consumers become more environmentally conscious, further driving market growth. Technological advancements enable the production of high-quality, flexible packaging that meets consumer and regulatory standards.

Packaging innovations are paramount in the realm of frozen foods. They help preserve freshness, enhance user convenience, and boost shelf appeal. Consequently, manufacturers are channeling investments into crafting specialized plastic packaging solutions specifically designed for frozen foods. This strategic move caters to the segment's unique demands, propelling the expansion of the flexible plastic packaging market.

The UK grocery retail sector's value is expected to increase from USD 269.6 billion in 2022 to USD 281.7 billion in 2024. Projections indicate a further surge, with the sector expected to hit the USD 300 billion mark by 2027. This upward trajectory is expected to reshape the packaging market owing to the increasing demand for various modes, notably plastic film, driven by its visibility and recyclability. The increasing consumer preference for sustainable and convenient packaging solutions also contributes to this trend. Retailers are investing in innovative packaging technologies to meet regulatory requirements and consumer expectations, further fueling the growth of the packaging market within the grocery retail sector.

The household and personal care market is witnessing a surge in the region, necessitating packaging solutions to match the heightened production and distribution. Plastic film packaging, known for its lightweight nature and customizable designs, is becoming the go-to choice for companies seeking efficient packaging solutions. Factors like the enhancement of quality of life, the positive impact of personal care on self-esteem and social interactions, and a growing consumer preference for premium and luxury brands are set to drive the market in the coming years.

Consumers are increasingly gravitating toward personal care and household products that boast upscale packaging. This attractive and innovative packaging catches the eye and plays a crucial role in influencing purchase decisions. Beyond aesthetics, adequate personal care packaging ensures the product remains in optimal condition, extending its shelf life. Moreover, it is a crucial differentiator, setting products apart in the market.

The UK plastic Packaging Films market is fragmented, with several global and regional players, such as Elite Plastics Limited, Innovia Films (CCL Industries Inc.), Berry Global Inc., Klockner Pentaplast, and Cosmo Films, vying for attention. The market is characterized by low product differentiation, growing product penetration, and high competition.

July 2024: Innovia Films, a leading material developer and producer, unveiled an expansion to its sustainable film lineup. This extension, Encore, focuses on biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films, emphasizing the incorporation of chemically recycled polymers specifically tailored for food-contact applications. Furthermore, Innovia Films forged a strategic partnership with Prevented Ocean Plastic, resulting in a novel film composition integrating 30% of POP-sourced materials.

April 2024: Berry Global's flexibles division ramped up its recycling capacity in three critical European facilities, marking a significant step in its pan-European initiative to bolster the production of its Sustane line of recycled polymers. With a keen eye on the rising appetite for high-performance films crafted from recycled materials, Berry Global is expected to leverage its global network to spearhead this expansion. This enhancement introduced cutting-edge equipment strategically stationed at Berry's Heanor (UK), Steinfeld (Germany), and Zdzieszowice (Poland) sites. The move is set to elevate the annual production of recycled plastics across Berry's European operations by an estimated 6,600 metric tonnes.

