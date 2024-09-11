Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. September 10, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ("Walgreens" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WBA) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between October 12, 2023 to June 26, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Walgreens investors have until September 10, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On June 27, 2024, Walgreens' stock price dropped by $3.47, or 22.2%, closing at $12.19 per share, leading to significant losses for investors.

The class action complaint alleges that during the Class Period, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to reveal crucial negative information about the Company’s business, operations, and future outlook. Specifically, it is claimed that Defendants did not disclose that: (1) the Company’s pharmacy division was unprepared for the ongoing challenges in the industry and would need substantial restructuring to become sustainable; and (2) as a result, Defendants' optimistic statements about the Company’s business, operations, and future prospects were misleading and lacked a factual basis.

