Water Desalination Market to Reach USD 38.10 Billion by 2033; Emerging New & Advanced Hybrid Desalination Technologies to Propel Growth

Newark, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 16.85 billion in 2023 global water desalination market will reach USD 38.10 billion in 2033. Water is essential for all forms of life and exists in solid, liquid, and gas states. Composed of hydrogen and oxygen in a 2:1 ratio, water covers 71% of the Earth's surface. However, only 3% of this water is freshwater, with 2.5% locked in ice in polar regions, leaving just 0.5% as accessible freshwater. This limited supply is further stressed by overexploitation, contamination, and wastage due to human activities. To address water scarcity, desalination has become a key method. Desalination purifies seawater, brackish water, and contaminated water by removing salts, minerals, and other impurities, making it potable and reducing the strain on freshwater sources.



Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12700



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $ 16.85 billion Market Size in 2033 $ 38.10 billion CAGR 8.6% No. of Pages in Report 139 Segments Covered application, source, technology, and regions. Drivers The growing world population Opportunity Emerging new & advanced hybrid desalination technologies Restraints Fouling & scaling

Key Insight of the Global Water desalination Market



Middle East and Africa will dominate the market during the forecast period.



This region currently leads the water desalination market, driven by a high population growth rate due to the refugee crisis, increased government spending on infrastructure, and substantial water needs in the construction sector.



In 2023, the municipal segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 9.60 billion.



The application segment is divided into municipal, industrial & others. In 2023, the municipal segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 9.60 billion.



Over the forecast period, the seawater segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.1%.



The source segment is divided into seawater, brackish water, river water & others. Over the forecast period, the seawater segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.1%.



In 2023, the reverse osmosis segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 46% and revenue of 7.75 billion.



The technology segment is divided into reverse osmosis (RO), multi-stage flash (MSF) distillation, multi effect (ME) distillation & others. In 2023, the reverse osmosis segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 46% and revenue of 7.75 billion.



Advancement in market



In order to help fulfil the emirate's growing need for potable water, Saudi-listed ACWA Power and Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) have signed an agreement to establish Sharjah's first Independent Water Project (IWP). With the use of seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) technology, the Hamriyah IWP will be developed. By Q2 2027, the facility will produce about 272,000 cubic meters of desalinated water per day (m3/day).



Procure Complete Report (388 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/water-desalination-market-12700



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing World Population.



Rapid urbanization and industrialization are increasing the demand for potable water across various sectors, including households, commercial activities, manufacturing, and construction. With freshwater resources depleting and becoming overexploited, desalination offers a viable alternative. By utilizing abundant seawater and brackish water, desalination helps meet the rising water demands of a growing global population.



Restraints: Fouling and Scaling.



Fouling refers to the accumulation of unwanted materials on surfaces during heating or cooling, while scaling is a specific type of fouling that occurs in desalination processes. Salts and minerals from seawater and brackish water can deposit on desalination membranes, reducing their lifespan and increasing operating costs. Preventive measures such as disinfectants and anti-scaling agents can help, but these can be expensive and may not be feasible for institutions in underdeveloped markets.



Opportunities: Advanced Hybrid Desalination Technologies.



Hybrid desalination technologies combine thermal distillation and membrane separation processes. These systems offer lower installation and post-treatment costs, increased efficiency, and better output ratios. Their flexibility and integration with various operating systems make them cost-effective, potentially expanding the market by making desalination accessible to smaller companies and regions.



Challenges: Environmental Concerns.



Desalination processes produce brine, a byproduct with high salt concentration, which can be harmful to marine ecosystems and inland environments. The disposal of brine can increase soil salinity and negatively impact flora and fauna, posing significant risks to biodiversity in both the short and long term.



Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12700



Some of the major players operating in the global water desalination market are:



• SUEZ

• Veolia

• Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

• ACCIONA

• IDE Water Technologies

• Genesis Water Technologies

• Biwater Holdings Limited

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Aquatech International LLC

• Aqua FilSep Inc.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Application



• Municipal

• Industrial

• Others



By Source



• Sea Water

• Brackish Water

• River Water

• Others



By Technology



• Reverse Osmosis (RO)

• Multi Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation

• Multi Effect (ME) Distillation



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com