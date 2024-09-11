Lead Plaintiff Deadline Quickly Approaching in Vicor Corporation (VICR) Class Action – Shareholders Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) common stock between April 26, 2023 and February 22, 2024. Vicor is a global power technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Vicor Corporation (VICR) Misled Investors Regarding its AI Platform

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants misled investors regarding the Company's forthcoming AI platform and led investors to believe that Vicor had secured a significant deal with Nvidia for its H100 product, which caused shareholders to purchase Vicor stock at artificially inflated prices.

The complaint alleges that on October 24, 2023, Vicor released its third quarter 2023 earnings and guidance for the remainder of the year. The Company assured it was in a good position with the progress made with its intellectual property and potential for diversification and expansion into the AI power systems market, but was reluctant to discuss its AI platforms, which analysts took as a sign of "shrink[ing]" opportunity in the space. In response, Vicor's stock price fell by $14.14 per share.

Then, on February 22, 2024, Vicor announced its end of year earnings, which missed analyst expectations and signaled a sharp reversal in new contracts and sales. As a result, the price of Vicor stock declined from $46.84 per share on February 22, 2024, to $35.67 per share on February 23, 2024.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Vicor Corporation. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by September 23, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

