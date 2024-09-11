Arbor Reality Trust, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. September 30, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Arbor Reality Trust, Inc. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (NYSE:ABR) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 7, 2021 and July 11, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Arbor investors have until September 30, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the complaint, during the relevant period, the defendants misled investors about ABR's financial and operational health. This included inaccurate information about its balance sheet, loan portfolio, and net interest income. Shareholders only discovered the truth over time, starting with reports on March 14, 2023, and again on December 5, 2023, that revealed ABR's real estate portfolio issues and allegations of concealed toxic assets. Additionally, on July 12, 2024, Bloomberg reported that federal prosecutors and the FBI were investigating ABR's lending practices and loan book value. Following these revelations, ABR's stock price fell significantly, dropping from $15.53 per share to $12.89 per share, resulting in considerable losses for investors.

