Oil-Dri Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release and Live Webcast

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) announced today that it will release earnings for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 after the close of the U.S. stock market on Thursday, October 10, 2024. The Company will host a live webcast on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss these financial results.



Participation details can be found on the Company’s website’s Events page, where the webcast will also be available for replay. Archives of the Company’s webcasts can be found on its website under Quarterly Archives.

About Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, please visit oildri.com.