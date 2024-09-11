Streamline Health® Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net loss of ($2.8 million) during the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to a net loss of ($2.5 million) during the second quarter of fiscal 2023

Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of ($0.3 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to a loss of ($0.9 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2023

Company reiterated $15.5 million implemented SaaS ARR adjusted EBITDA breakeven run rate expectation

Company updated expectation for achievement of SaaS ARR adjusted EBITDA breakeven run rate to the second half of fiscal 2025

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which was the three month period ended July 31, 2024, and the six-month period ended July 31, 2024.

Fiscal Second Quarter and Six-Months Ended July 31, 2024 GAAP Financial Results

The following financial results have been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $4.5 million compared to $5.8 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2023. For the six months ended July 31, 2024, revenue totaled $8.8 million compared to $11.1 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. The change in total revenue was attributable to previously announced client non-renewals offset by successful implementation of new SaaS contracts.

SaaS revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $3.1 million, 69% of total revenue, compared to SaaS revenue of $3.5 million, 61% of total revenue during the second quarter of fiscal 2023. For the six months ended July 31, 2024, SaaS revenue totaled $5.8 million, 66% of total revenue, compared to $6.7 million, 61% of total revenue, during the same period of fiscal 2023. As previously reported, the Company had a SaaS contract which did not renew at the end of its 2023 fiscal year. On a pro forma basis, excluding the revenue recognized from the SaaS contract that did not renew, SaaS revenue grew 19% during the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2023, and 21% during the six months ended July 31, 2024, compared to the same period in fiscal 2023.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was ($2.8 million) compared to a net loss of ($2.5 million) during the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The increased net loss during the second quarter of fiscal 2024 reflected lower total revenues, higher interest expense and non-cash valuation adjustments offset by a $1.7 million reduction in operating expenses resulting from the Company’s strategic restructuring executed during fiscal 2023. Net loss for the six months ended July 31, 2024 was ($5.5 million) compared to ($5.4 million) in the same period of fiscal 2023. The slight increase in net loss resulted from lower revenues and higher interest and valuation adjustment expenses offset by cost savings achieved through the previously announced strategic restructuring.

Cash and cash equivalents as of July 31, 2024, were $3.5 million compared to $3.2 million as of January 31, 2024. The Company had no outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility as of July 31, 2024, compared to $1.5 million as of January 31, 2024.

Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was ($0.3 million) compared to ($0.9 million) during the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended July 31, 2024, was ($1.0 million) compared to ($2.2 million) during the same period in fiscal 2023. The significant improvement of adjusted EBITDA despite lower total revenue is the result of the Company’s focus on the growth of its SaaS revenue solutions as well as significant cost savings achieved through the previously announced strategic restructuring.

As of July 31, 2024, the Company’s total Booked SaaS Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) was $13.6 million compared to $15.0 million as of January 31, 2024. During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company won new contracts which totaled $0.8 million of ACV and received notifications of non-renewals for contracts with aggregate ACV of $2.8 million. Clients gave various reasons for their non-renewal, including full outsourcing of health system revenue cycles. $10.7 million of the Booked SaaS ACV was implemented as of July 31, 2024 compared to $11.1 million as of January 31, 2024.

Booked SaaS ACV represents the annualized value of all executed SaaS contracts, including contracts that have not been fully implemented as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the twelve months following the measurement date is renewed on its existing terms unless the Company has knowledge of the non-renewal.

The Company reiterated that it believes its adjusted EBITDA breakeven run rate is $15.5 million of implemented SaaS ARR, but due to the aforementioned client non-renewals, the Company has revised its expected timeline to achieve this run rate from the second half of fiscal 2024 to the second half of fiscal 2025. Due to the continued unpredictability of timing related to the closing of new contracts, the Company has not provided more specific guidance related to the timing of bookings.

Management Commentary

“During the first half of this year we have expanded the value we provide to the healthcare revenue cycle through our product enhancements for workforce automation and opportunity identification,” stated Ben Stilwill, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The Streamline team is focused on expanding our client footprint, maintaining a high caliber of client service, improving our solutions and progressing our financial goals and our mission to ensure our nation’s health systems are paid for all of the care they provide.”

About Streamline

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Streamline’s management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline’s management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline’s business operations.

Streamline defines “adjusted EBITDA” as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, restructuring expenses, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related alignment expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table reconciling this measure to “net loss,” to the extent relevant items were recognized in the periods covered, is included in this press release.

Booked SaaS ACV represents the annualized value of all executed SaaS contracts, including contracts that have not been fully implemented, as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the twelve months following the measurement date is renewed on its existing terms unless the Company has knowledge of the non-renewal. Booked SaaS ACV should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract execution start and end dates and renewal rates. Booked SaaS ACV is not intended to be a replacement for, or forecast of, revenue. There is no GAAP measure comparable to Booked SaaS ACV.

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Software as a service $ 3,078,000 $ 3,531,000 $ 5,801,000 $ 6,706,000 Maintenance and support 883,000 1,100,000 1,773,000 2,257,000 Professional fees and licenses 515,000 1,139,000 1,233,000 2,139,000 Total revenues 4,476,000 5,770,000 8,807,000 11,102,000 Operating expenses: Cost of software as a service 1,495,000 1,893,000 2,844,000 3,482,000 Cost of maintenance and support 43,000 32,000 84,000 121,000 Cost of professional fees and licenses 840,000 1,022,000 1,727,000 2,130,000 Selling, general and administrative expense 2,989,000 4,116,000 6,181,000 7,957,000 Research and development 1,324,000 1,305,000 2,435,000 3,006,000 Total operating expenses 6,691,000 8,368,000 13,271,000 16,696,000 Operating loss (2,215,000 ) (2,598,000 ) (4,464,000 ) (5,594,000 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (496,000 ) (267,000 ) (961,000 ) (515,000 ) Valuation adjustments (91,000 ) 359,000 (115,000 ) 723,000 Other (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (2,000 ) 31,000 Loss before income taxes (2,803,000 ) (2,507,000 ) (5,542,000 ) (5,355,000 ) Income tax expense — (8,000 ) — (61,000 ) Net loss $ (2,803,000 ) $ (2,515,000 ) $ (5,542,000 ) $ (5,416,000 ) Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share: Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average number of common shares – basic and diluted 60,110,178 56,357,684 59,167,134 56,164,282





STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)

July 31, 2024

January 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,536,000 $ 3,190,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $59,000 and $86,000, respectively 2,521,000 4,237,000 Contract receivables 969,000 780,000 Prepaid and other current assets 659,000 629,000 Total current assets 7,685,000 8,836,000 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated amortization of $316,000 and $291,000 respectively 64,000 88,000 Capitalized software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $8,848,000 and $7,960,000, respectively 5,403,000 5,798,000 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $4,837,000 and $4,019,000, respectively 11,253,000 12,071,000 Goodwill 13,276,000 13,276,000 Other 1,344,000 1,666,000 Total non-current assets 31,340,000 32,899,000 Total assets $ 39,025,000 $ 41,735,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,413,000 $ 1,253,000 Accrued expenses 1,948,000 2,023,000 Current portion of term loan 2,000,000 1,500,000 Deferred revenues 6,591,000 7,112,000 Acquisition earnout liability 577,000 1,794,000 Total current liabilities 12,529,000 13,682,000 Non-current liabilities: Term loan, net of current portion and deferred financing costs 6,611,000 7,566,000 Line of credit — 1,500,000 Notes payable, net of deferred financing costs 3,853,000 — Deferred revenues, less current portion 134,000 173,000 Total non-current liabilities 10,598,000 9,239,000 Total liabilities 23,127,000 22,921,000 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 85,000,000 shares authorized; 63,307,832 and 58,945,498 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 633,000 590,000 Additional paid in capital 136,506,000 133,923,000 Accumulated deficit (121,241,000 ) (115,699,000 ) Total stockholders’ equity 15,898,000 18,814,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 39,025,000 $ 41,735,000





STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars)

Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (5,542,000 ) $ (5,416,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,290,000 2,134,000 Accrued interest expense - notes payable 326,000 — Valuation adjustments 115,000 (723,000 ) Benefit for deferred income taxes — 43,000 Share-based compensation expense 1,032,000 1,109,000 Provision for credit losses (58,000 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts and contract receivables 1,585,000 4,985,000 Other assets (71,000 ) (146,000 ) Accounts payable 78,000 31,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (75,000 ) (1,361,000 ) Deferred revenue (560,000 ) (1,592,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities (880,000 ) (936,000 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment — (47,000 ) Capitalization of software development costs (426,000 ) (1,026,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (426,000 ) (1,073,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of bank term loan (500,000 ) (250,000 ) Repayment of line of credit (1,500,000 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 100,000 — Proceeds from notes payable 4,400,000 — Payments of acquisition earnout liabilities (686,000 ) — Payments for deferred financing costs (86,000 ) — Payments related to repurchase of common shares to satisfy employee tax withholding (77,000 ) (252,000 ) Other 1,000 — Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities 1,652,000 (502,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 346,000 (2,511,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,190,000 6,598,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,536,000 $ 4,087,000





STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, rounded to the nearest thousand dollars) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In thousands, except per share data July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net Loss $ (2,803 ) $ (2,515 ) $ (5,542 ) $ (5,416 ) Interest expense 496 267 961 515 Income tax expense — 8 — 61 Depreciation and amortization 1,056 1,050 2,073 2,081 EBITDA $ (1,251 ) $ (1,190 ) $ (2,508 ) $ (2,759 ) Share-based compensation expense 533 537 1,032 1,109 Non-cash valuation adjustments 91 (359 ) 115 (723 ) Acquisition-related costs, severance, and

transaction-related bonuses 325 119 356 176 Other non-recurring charges — — — (33 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (302 ) $ (893 ) $ (1,005 ) $ (2,230 )