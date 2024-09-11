Boba Mint Announces CFO Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) (“Boba” or the “Company”) today announced that Carmelo Marrelli would be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Rody Lazar would be taking over as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is focused on the development of blockchain mobile games that integrate ERC20 tokens and ERC721 NFTs. Its primary product is a mobile blockchain gaming ecosystem called Tanjea, where gamers collect NFT characters (primarily birds and wolves) in multiple mobile games and use them to earn $TNJ tokens.

Boba Mint is a pioneering blockchain gaming company dedicated to creating immersive, decentralized gaming experiences. Boba Mint has become synonymous with innovation and excellence in the blockchain gaming industry.

