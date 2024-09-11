Tectum Joins the Dubai AI and Web3 Festival 2024

Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectum invites every crypto and tech enthusiast to the Dubai AI and Web3 Festival 2024. This is a perfect opportunity to learn about blockchain technology, its applications, and artificial intelligence.

It is also an avenue to meet the team behind the fastest blockchain and get more insights about the Tectum ecosystem. Tectum joins several other blockchain companies at this 2-day event in Dubai.

Details of the Dubai AI and Web3 Festival 2024

The Dubai AI and Web3 Festival 2024 is a 2-day exercise organized by the Dubai AI Campus and the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Application Office.

Various speakers from across the globe will share insights on the topic “Enabling Digital Economies”. Attendees at this conference will learn how artificial intelligence and Web3 will shape the future. The panelists will also enlighten people on how they can align with an AI-powered future.

With more companies jumping on the AI trend, people are experiencing a big shift in how things are done. However, countless individuals are still aversive to this change. Therefore, this conference will guide people on how they can take advantage of the new development.

The Dubai AI and Web3 Festival 2024 will run from the 11th to the 12th of September 2024. This 2-day event will be held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. To participate, interested persons can get a Conference Pass or VIP Pass.

How Tectum Will Be Participating in This Event

Tectum is a major partner in the Dubai AI and Web3 Festival 2024 and will have a dedicated stall at this event. The company’s executives and team members will be on the ground to attend to anyone with questions and inquiries.

This is a perfect opportunity to learn about SoftNote Wallet and the upcoming app launch. People at the event can simply walk up to the store for more information. As with common practice, the firm’s team members will show people practical examples of how SoftNote Bills work.

This section will be available to those with the conference and VIP passes. Therefore, individuals need not worry about being unable to access the team due to any restrictions.

About Tectum

Tectum stands as the world's fastest layer-1 blockchain, boasting an impressive speed of 3.5 million transactions per second. It leverages a proof of utility consensus mechanism, guaranteeing seamless transaction processing via trusted nodes. Unlike many web3 networks, Tectum employs layered transaction processing, eliminating traffic congestion and delays, all while preserving transaction privacy through zero-knowledge proofs.

Key Products:

SoftNote Wallet: Crafted with a user-friendly interface, SoftNoteWallet empowers individuals to effortlessly manage their digital assets.

SoftNote Bills: Facilitating frictionless transactions and driving scalability, SoftNote Bills revive Bitcoin's utility.

X-Factor Authenticator: Offering top-tier security, X-Factor Authenticator is a quantum-proof three-factor authentication protocol.

Developed by Crispmind, a seasoned intellectual property and software development firm, Tectum embodies a commitment to crafting straightforward solutions for complex challenges. With a diverse portfolio spanning secure messaging, user authentication, blockchain, distributed ledgers, and cryptocurrency, Crispmind caters to both private companies and governmental institutions.

Through innovation and simplicity, Crispmind empowers individuals and enterprises to thrive in the digital age.

