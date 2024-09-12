Custom T-shirt Printing Market Demand to Hit USD 20 Billion by 2033 | Globally at 13% CAGR

Newark, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5.89 billion in 2023 global custom T-shirt printing market will reach USD 20 billion in 2033. Custom T-Shirt Printing is a popular technique that allows customers to personalize their t-shirts with designs that reflect specific trends or opinions. The rising demand for customized t-shirts is driven by the availability of high-quality content on various OTT platforms and the increasing trend of expressing individuality through fashion. Several printing techniques make the production of these personalized t-shirts possible, with screen printing being the most widely used method. Screen printing, which can be done manually or with machinery, uses thicker inks compared to other methods, resulting in longer-lasting and more vibrant colours.



This technique is particularly suitable for high-volume orders, with the number of t-shirts printed per gallon varying depending on factors such as ink quality, squeegee pressure, design complexity, number of strokes, and mesh count. These factors influence the profitability of the process. Direct-to-Garment (DTG) printing is another popular method, especially for producing highly detailed, photographic prints on t-shirts. This digital inkjet printing technique is ideal for complex designs that are challenging for other printing methods. DTG printers have an extensive colour-mixing capability, enabling them to reproduce even the smallest details with high accuracy. While screen printing has been around longer, the increasing preference among young people for stylish, unique, and customized clothing, coupled with rising disposable income, is driving the global market. The growing popularity of athleisure, where customized sportswear and gym gear are in high demand, is also contributing to the market's growth. Sports teams and clubs often wear custom-designed jerseys and t-shirts featuring their logos, with this trend being particularly strong in countries like Germany, China, and India due to increased government investment in sports. Moreover, businesses and educational institutions are using customized t-shirts to enhance engagement strategies, further fuelling market expansion.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $ 5.89 Billion Market Size in 2033 $ 20 Billion CAGR 13% No. of Pages in Report 131 Segments Covered Printing Technique, Design, End-use, Regions Drivers Increasing expansion in the sports sector Opportunity Environmentally friendly printing Restraints Limited modification possibilities to meet demand

Key Insight of the Global Custom T-shirt Printing Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



This region emerged as the largest market for custom t-shirt printing in 2023, accounting for a 36.62% revenue share. The expansion is primarily driven by the rising popularity of stylish clothing among the younger generation and the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector in countries like China and India. Additionally, the significant youth population and the region's support for various sporting events are expected to fuel the demand for customized t-shirts.



In 2023, the screen-printing segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37.28% and revenue of 2.19 billion.



In 2023, the graphic-designed shirt segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.13% and revenue of 3.30 billion.



In 2023, the commercial segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 65.33% and revenue of 3.84 billion.



Advancement in market



Mimaki USA introduced the TxF 150-75, a direct-to-film (DTF) printer designed for the textile and apparel printing industry. The company also launched PHT50, a heat transfer pigment ink for the DTF printer, with a maximum width of 80 cm for transfer sheets.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing demand from the sports industry.



The growing demand from the sports industry is a significant driver of the custom t-shirt printing market. Events such as marathons, triathlons, and charity run often require participants to wear customized t-shirts, creating a substantial demand for personalized apparel. Additionally, the global sports business drives demand for personalized t-shirts featuring preferred names, logos, or images/graphics. Many sports teams have sponsorship deals that require custom t-shirts with sponsor branding, further fuelling market growth.



Restraints: The limited customization options.



The limited customization options available in certain printing techniques, such as screen printing, can be a barrier to market growth. Each printing method has its limitations, particularly when it comes to complex designs with multiple colours. The type of fabric also affects the customization options, with different inks and printing methods required for dark-coloured t-shirts compared to light-coloured ones. These technical constraints pose a challenge to the market's expansion.



Opportunities: Eco-friendly printing presents a significant opportunity.



Eco-friendly printing presents a significant opportunity in the custom t-shirt printing market. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, the demand for sustainable products increases. Market players can meet this demand by offering eco-friendly printing options, attracting customers who prioritize sustainability.



Challenges: high competition.



The custom t-shirt printing market is highly competitive due to the low barriers to entry, which attracts a large number of small and medium-sized businesses. This results in a fragmented industry, where numerous players compete for market share by offering similar products and services. Price competition is intense, forcing businesses to lower their margins to attract customers. Additionally, large online platforms and print-on-demand services further increase competition by offering convenience and scalability. Differentiation through design, quality, or niche targeting becomes essential, but standing out in such a saturated market is a constant challenge for smaller players.



Some of the major players operating in the global custom T-shirt printing market are:



• CustomInk, LLC.

• Printful Inc.

• Spreadshirt

• THREADBIRD

• Vistaprint

• CafePress Inc.

• RushOrderTees

• UberPrints, Inc.

• CustomThread

• THEBLUEGECKOPRINTING



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Printing Technique



• Digital Printing

• Screen Printing

• Plot Printing



By Design



• Artwork

• Graphic Designed Shirt



By End-use



• Personal

• Commercial



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



