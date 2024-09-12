SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 11, 2024.



OKX Wallet Team to Host 'The Carnival by OKX Wallet ft. MemeCoin Summit' on Day One of TOKEN2049

The OKX Wallet team will host The Carnival by OKX Wallet ft. MemeCoin Summit on September 18, 2024, from 19:00 to 00:00 (UTC+8) in the heart of Singapore. This event coincides with the first day of TOKEN2049, Asia's premier Web3 and crypto conference, where OKX proudly serves as a Title Sponsor.

The Carnival promises an evening of networking, entertainment and insightful discussions related to onchain trading and meme culture. Attendees can look forward to classic carnival games, gourmet treats, unlimited refreshments and the opportunity to connect with thought leaders and creators.

OKX Wallet is partnering with MemeCoin Summit for this event, bringing together the best of both worlds in onchain innovation and meme culture. The event will feature a panel discussion with founders, projects and key opinion leaders in the onchain space, such as Polygon Labs Co-Founder Sandeep Nailwal, 1inch Co-Founder Sergej Kunz and Monad Labs Co-Founder and CEO Keone Hon.

Gold sponsors for the event include industry giants such as Polygon, Aptos, Ankaa, 1Inch, DeepLink, Fractal, DappOS, Scallop, Google, Magic Eden, SlowMist, CoinTelegraph and many others. Their support underscores the significance of this networking event in the Web3 and memecoin community.

This carnival-themed event not only celebrates OKX Wallet's position as a community leader in the onchain trading space but also showcases its intuitive tools and features, including its aggregator of nearly 500 DEXs and thousands of DeFi protocols.



Don't miss this unique opportunity to be part of a night filled with fun, networking and valuable insights into the future of onchain trading and meme culture. Registration is subject to approval by the host, so interested parties are encouraged to request to join early via this link.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer