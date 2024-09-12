CANON'S LATEST RELEASES: VERSATILITY WITH RF28-70MM F2.8 IS STM LENS AND PORTABLE PRINTING WITH SELPHY QX20 PRINTER

Melville, NY, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has announced the launch of two new products designed to enhance the creative possibilities for photographers, content creators, and everyday users through easily intuitive advanced features and flexibility: the RF28-70mm F2.8 IS STM lens and SELPHY QX20 compact photo printer.

The RF28-70mm F2.8 IS STM lens is Canon’s new standard zoom lens, primarily for full-frame camera users, offering a widely-adjustable focal range from 28mm to 70mm with a constant F2.8 aperture. It excels in capturing a diverse range of images, from portraits and events to landscapes and low-light scenes. The lens features optical image stabilization, which offers up to 5.5 stops with OIS and 7.5 stops with IBIS + OIS, enhancing image stability. Its lightweight design and high performance make it perfect for everyday use, traveling on the go and for capturing moments through photos and videos.

The SELPHY QX20 is Canon’s newest wireless compact photo printer, offering high-quality printing in a portable design. Ideal for smartphone1 users, it supports square-size format and Canon's new card-size format paper, catering to various creative needs including memory keeping, scrapbooking and crafting. The built-in battery and durable seal paper (for prints that may last up to 100 years2) make it a top choice for preserving special moments. Its borderless printing feature and dedicated app3 simplify the process, allowing users to create personalized prints effortlessly.

The RF28-70mm F2.8 IS STM lens is compact and ready to take anywhere, offering a versatile tool that can easily transition from capturing videos of your life to storytelling landscapes. Meanwhile, with the SELPHY QX20 printer, Canon is pushing the boundaries of what a compact photo printer can do. The integration of card-size and square-format printing options, alongside the durability of seal paper, not only meets but redefines user expectations for on-the-go photo printing.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF28-70mm F2.8 IS STM lens is available and scheduled to ship in September 2024, at estimated retail price of $1,099.004. The SELPHY QX20 is available and scheduled to ship in October 2024, at estimated retail price of $149.994. For additional information, please visit usa.canon.com.

1Print from your compatible mobile device, download Canon's SELPHY Photo Layout application, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with iOS versions 17, 16, iPad OS 17, 16. Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 14,13,12,11.

2 Canon cannot guarantee the longevity of prints; results may vary depending on printed image, display/storage conditions, and environmental factors.

3 Available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with iOS® versions 17, 16, iPadOS® 14, Android smartphone and tablet versions 14,13,12,11.

4Specifications, pricing and availability are subject to change without notice. Actual price is set by individual dealers and may vary.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

