Poppulo Announces Grand Opening of New State-of-the-Art Office in Bengaluru

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poppulo, a leading employee communications and digital signage provider, is proud to announce the official opening of its new office in Bengaluru, India.



This milestone marks a significant step in Poppulo’s growth and commitment to expanding its presence in one of the world’s most dynamic technology hubs. The office, located in the Helios Business Park, officially opens its doors this week.

Recognizing the immense potential and talent in the region, Poppulo first embarked on its journey in India in late 2023. Since then, Poppulo has successfully onboarded more than 75 new colleagues in Bengaluru, with many more expected to join in the coming months and years.

The rapidly growing team is supporting Poppulo’s global operations and delivering innovative communications solutions to its 4,500+ customer base and the 50 million employees and hundreds of millions of customers reached by those organizations around the world.

“We are thrilled to officially open our new office in Bengaluru, a city known for its vibrant tech community and world-class talent,” said Ruth Fornell, CEO of Poppulo. “This state-of-the-art facility reflects our commitment to providing our teams with the best possible environment to innovate and collaborate, as we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers worldwide.”

The Bengaluru office is designed with the latest technology and modern amenities, offering an inspiring workplace for employees. It will serve as a critical hub for Poppulo’s operations, allowing the company to better serve its global customer base, including customers such as Wipro, Rolls-Royce, and Mercedes Benz. The office’s strategic location positions Poppulo at the heart of Bengaluru’s tech corridor, fostering greater collaboration with local partners and customers.

“We are incredibly excited about the opening of our new office in Bengaluru, a city that perfectly aligns with Poppulo’s innovative spirit and growth ambitions,” said Vibhakar Tripathi, Engineering Director, Poppulo India.

“This new office is more than just a workplace—it's a hub of creativity and collaboration that will empower us to continue delivering cutting-edge communication solutions to our customers worldwide. The booming tech ecosystem in Bengaluru provides an ideal environment for us to thrive, and we are eager to build on the momentum we've gained so far.”

The opening of the Bengaluru office is a testament to Poppulo’s commitment to growth and innovation. As the company continues to expand its global footprint, it remains dedicated to delivering best-in-class solutions to its customers and fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence among its teams.

About Poppulo

The Poppulo platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortlessly connecting their employees, customers, and workplaces through omnichannel employee communications, digital signage, and workplace management. Poppulo's 4,500+ customer base is representative of the world's most successful companies, including more than 40 of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.poppulo.com. Follow Poppulo on LinkedIn and on Twitter.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62594d80-2424-4dcc-bfbd-03f2d69b4d8f

