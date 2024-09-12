Latin America Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market to Grow a CAGR of 28.6% to 2029 with Revenues Projected to Reach $34.5 Billion by 2029 from $9.81 Billion in 2024

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance industry in the region is expected to grow by 14.7% annually to reach US$9.81 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 28.6% from 2024 to 2029. The region embedded finance revenues will increase from US$9.81 billion in 2024 to reach US$34.50 billion by 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.





Embedded finance in Latin America is rapidly advancing, driven by innovations from key players like Mercado Pago, Nubank, and Clip, alongside strategic partnerships and evolving regulatory frameworks. The sector is set for further growth with enhanced API technology, broader financial service integration, and regulatory support paving the way for expanded access and seamless financial solutions.



Growth in the Embedded Finance Sector



Over the past few months, embedded finance has experienced rapid growth in Latin America. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for seamless financial services integrated into various platforms across e-commerce, healthcare, and the gig economy.



Looking ahead, the next few months are expected to bring further advancements, particularly in API technology, which will enhance the integration of financial services and expand access to previously underserved markets, solidifying embedded finance as a standard in the Latin American financial landscape.



Key Developments in the Embedded Finance Sector

Product Launches and Innovations



Mercado Pago's Enhanced Services: Mercado Pago, a leading digital wallet and payment platform, has expanded its offerings to include integrated lending solutions for small businesses, allowing them to access credit directly through the platform. This enhancement aims to streamline financial access for merchants using Mercado Libre's e-commerce services.



Nubank's New Credit Features: Nubank introduced new credit features that allow users to manage their finances more effectively within the app. These features include personalized credit limits and instant loan approvals, making it easier for consumers to access financial products without leaving the platform.



Clip's Payment Solutions for SMEs: The Mexican fintech Clip launched new payment solutions designed specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These solutions integrate payment processing directly into business management tools, facilitating smoother transactions and financial management for business owners.



Strategic Partnerships



Mercado Pago and Mercado Libre: Mercado Pago, the digital wallet and payment platform, has expanded its partnership with Mercado Libre, Latin America's leading e-commerce ecosystem. This collaboration allows merchants using Mercado Libre's services to access integrated lending solutions directly through the platform, streamlining financial access for small businesses.



Clip and Visa: The Mexican fintech Clip has partnered with Visa to enhance its payment solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This collaboration aims to integrate payment processing directly into business management tools, facilitating smoother transactions and financial management for business owners.



Rappi and Bancolombia: Colombian delivery app Rappi has partnered with Bancolombia, the country's largest bank, to offer embedded financial services within its platform. This partnership allows Rappi users to access banking services, including payments and lending, without leaving the app.



Regulatory Changes



Open Finance Initiatives: Various countries in Latin America, including Colombia and Mexico, have made strides toward implementing open finance frameworks. Colombia's 2022 open finance decree focuses on Payment Initiation Services (PIS) and plans to introduce Account Information Services (AIS) by 2025. This regulatory environment is designed to enhance competition and innovation in financial services, facilitating the integration of embedded finance solutions.



Fintech Regulations in Chile: Chile is advancing its "Fintech Law," which aims to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for financial technology services, including embedded finance. The supporting regulations are expected to be released in mid-2024, promoting a more structured environment for fintech operations and enhancing consumer protection.



Real-Time Payment Systems: Countries like Colombia are working on improving their real-time payment systems, which are crucial for the effective functioning of embedded finance. These systems support low-value account-to-account payments and are essential for facilitating quick and seamless transactions within embedded finance frameworks.

Scope



This report provides regional insights, along with an in-depth data centric analysis of the Embedded Finance industry in the Asia Pacific, covering 50+ KPIs for each region and country (650+ charts and 500+ tables in all). Below is a summary of key market segments:



Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

