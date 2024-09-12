Canada Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market Revenues to Grow at a CAGR of 24.9% to 2029 - Product Launches and Innovations, Strategic Partnerships, Regulatory Changes

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 11.9% annually to reach US$3.56 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.9% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$3.56 billion in 2024 to reach US$10.84 billion by 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.





Canada's embedded finance sector has experienced notable growth due to increased partnerships and innovations from financial institutions and fintech companies. Key advancements include personalized lending, integrated banking services, and enhanced payment solutions. The sector will expand further with support from regulatory changes and a focus on financial inclusion, driven by digital platforms and mobile technologies.



Growth in the Embedded Finance Sector



In the last few months, Canada has experienced significant growth in the embedded finance sector due to increased partnerships between financial institutions, fintech companies, and industries like retail, e-commerce, and telecommunications. These partnerships enable the seamless integration of financial services into day-to-day transactions and business operations.



In the next few months, Canada's embedded finance market is set to expand, focusing on embedded lending, insurance, and payment solutions tailored to different sectors. The rise of digital platforms and mobile technologies is expected to drive financial inclusion and innovation in Canada's financial ecosystem.



Key Developments in the Embedded Finance Sector

Product Launches and Innovations

Liberis Embedded Finance Platform: Liberis launched its embedded finance platform aimed at small businesses. This platform provides personalized and flexible financing solutions using machine learning and AI-powered analytics. It integrates seamlessly with various business applications to enhance access to funding.

RBC's Digital Banking Solutions: Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) introduced new embedded banking features within its digital platforms, allowing users to directly access banking services such as loans and payment solutions through e-commerce sites and mobile applications.

Wealthsimple's Integrated Investment Tools: Wealthsimple expanded its offerings by launching embedded investment tools that allow users to manage their investments directly within various partner platforms, making investment services more accessible to a broader audience.

Shopify's Payment Solutions: Shopify enhanced its embedded payment processing capabilities, enabling merchants to offer seamless checkout experiences directly within their online stores, thus facilitating easier transactions for customers.

Strategic Partnerships

Visa and Fintech Collaborations: Visa has been actively forming partnerships with various fintech companies to enhance embedded finance solutions. These collaborations focus on integrating payment processing and lending services into non-financial platforms, thereby improving customer experiences and expanding market reach.

RBC and Shopify: Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) partnered with Shopify to provide integrated banking services for merchants using the Shopify platform. This partnership enables Shopify users to access banking solutions directly within their e-commerce operations, streamlining financial transactions.

Wealthsimple and Various Platforms: Wealthsimple has engaged in partnerships with multiple digital platforms to offer embedded investment services. This allows users to manage their investments directly within the applications they already use, making financial management more accessible.

LendingTree and Financial Institutions: LendingTree has formed strategic alliances with various banks and credit unions to enhance their embedded lending capabilities, providing consumers with personalized loan options directly through partner platforms.

Regulatory Changes

Open Banking Framework: The Canadian government has been advancing its open banking initiative, which aims to create a secure and standardized framework for the sharing of financial data. This regulatory change is expected to facilitate the growth of embedded finance by allowing consumers to access financial services more seamlessly through various platforms.

Consumer Protection Regulations: The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) has continued to emphasize consumer protection measures in the financial sector. This includes ensuring that embedded finance products comply with existing consumer rights and transparency standards, promoting responsible lending and fair treatment of consumers.

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance: The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) has reinforced its regulations regarding anti-money laundering and terrorist financing. As embedded finance solutions expand, companies in this sector must ensure compliance with these regulations to mitigate risks associated with financial crimes.

Support for Fintech Innovation: The Canadian government has been actively supporting fintech innovation through various initiatives and funding programs. This includes fostering partnerships between traditional financial institutions and fintech companies to enhance the development and integration of embedded finance solutions.

Scope



Canada Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Canada Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Canada Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Canada Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Canada Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Canada Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

