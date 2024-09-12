NetSfere Unveils Breakthrough in Secure Communication with Proprietary Generative AI Integration

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the NetSfere Connections 2024 event, NetSfere , a global leader in cutting-edge secure and compliant messaging and mobility solutions, proudly unveiled a groundbreaking advancement in secure communications. By introducing proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, NetSfere is setting a new benchmark for enterprise security and productivity.



As AI adoption accelerates globally—now embraced by 77% of businesses—enterprises are facing complex challenges such as data privacy concerns, trust in AI outputs, model interpretability, infrastructure limitations, and regulatory compliance. NetSfere’s latest innovations are strategically designed to address these challenges, empowering organizations to harness AI’s transformative power while maintaining rigorous security standards.

“Our commitment to innovation drives us to continually enhance secure communication for enterprises,” said Anurag Lal, President & CEO of NetSfere. “Our new AI capabilities are built with a focus on security, compliance, and user experience, ensuring enterprises can confidently integrate AI into their workflows while retaining full control over their data and communications.”

NetSfere’s AI-enhanced platform revolutionizes how enterprises interact with their data, offering secure, instant access to actionable insights within a mobile-first, messaging-first environment. By leveraging AI, users can interact with enterprise data through natural language across various departments, including Sales, HR, Support, and R&D. Features like conversation summarization and actionable insights extraction further drive productivity and efficiency.

A key highlight of the platform is Net-C, NetSfere’s AI-enabled chatbot feature that allows enterprises to leverage the power of generative AI in a secure messaging environment. Unlike other solutions, Net-C is designed exclusively for the enterprise, ensuring no integration with open-source AI functionalities. This guarantees that enterprise data remains secure and encrypted within the organization’s domain, maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance.

Ken Soh, Chair of SGTech’s Cyber Security Chapter, commented, “As the leading voice for Singapore’s tech industry, SGTech is pleased to see innovations like NetSfere’s generative AI integration pushing the boundaries of secure communication. This advancement not only enhances security and compliance but also aligns with our broader vision of positioning Singapore as a global digital and data node built on trust. NetSfere’s new capabilities are a significant step forward in building a robust and resilient cybersecurity ecosystem, one that is essential in the global digital economy.”

“As a key partner and customer of NetSfere in Singapore, we are excited about the integration of Generative AI into their secure communication platform. The integration of NetSfere’s advanced messaging platform with NTT DATA’s services offers a comprehensive solution for secure and efficient enterprise-wide communication. Today, we have helped our clients in regulated industries like public sector and financial services secure their communication solutions to meet growing demands without compromising on performance. This enables them to focus on innovation and growth while managing digital risks effectively,” said Pranay Anand, Vice President, Innovation and Technology Solutions, Singapore, NTT DATA.

For more information about NetSfere’s new AI capabilities, please visit www.netsfere.com .

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a secure enterprise messaging service and platform from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc . NetSfere provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features, and administrative controls. The service is also offered in partnership with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies, and with NTT Ltd., a global information communications & technology service provider, to jointly offer NetSfere to its worldwide customers. The service leverages Infinite Convergence's experience in delivering mobility solutions to tier 1 mobile operators globally and technology that supports more than 500 million subscribers and over a trillion messages annually. NetSfere is also compliant with global regulatory requirements, including GDPR, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, and others. Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India and Singapore. For more information, visit www.netsfere.com .

Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar PR for NetSfere

etorres@uproarpr.com