Automotive Cockpit Domain Controller Research Report 2024: Facing x86 AI PC, Multi-Domain Computing, and Domestic Substitution, How can Cockpit Domain Control Differentiate and Compete?

X86 architecture VS ARM architecture: AMD V2000, Intel Malibou Lake lead the x86 AI cockpit



ECARX Makalu computing platform, the world's first AMD V2000 mass production installation



For a long time, Qualcomm has dominated the high-end cockpit SoC, and 'ARM + Android' is the mainstream framework for smart IVI. With the rise of smart cars, users' demand for differentiated cockpits such as 3D HMI, AI large models, and large-scale games is growing, and 'x86 + Linux' architecture has attracted the attention of automakers.



Under ARM architecture, the CPU is relatively not so good in performance, the core frequency is relatively low, but the advantage is that the heat dissipation performance is good; the CPU under x86 architecture has a large demand for computing, so the computing power is super, the core frequency is relatively high, and there are high requirements for heat dissipation. The advantage of x86 is to run large software. The typical representative of x86 is Tesla, and IVI operating system is Linux-based secondary development.



In the automotive field, the leaders of x86 architecture chips are mainly AMD and Intel. Since 2023, AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA have begun to develop intelligent vehicle market, attempting to seize the high-end intelligent cockpit market share from Qualcomm.



At present, all Tesla models are equipped with AMD Ryzen V1000. According to the statistics of the publisher, AMD Ryzen V1000 has begun to take shape, accounting for 6. 1% of L1 and above intelligent cockpit SoC market.



On the basis of success of V1000, AMD has further launched the next generation product AMD Ryzen V2000A, which uses 7nm process technology and CPU peak computing power of 394K DMIPS, which is 88% higher than the previous generation V1000 series and better than Qualcomm's SA8295P. It supports 4 4K displays, has dual Gigabit Ethernet, and has passed AEC-Q100 automotive grade chip certification, supports Automotive Grade Linux and Android Automotive.



ECARX, Cinemo and Visteon are the first partners of AMD V2000A series. ECARX has partnered with AMD to launch ECARX Makalu computing platform, the world premiere AMD V2000A processor with x86 architecture, and AMD Radeon RX 6600 series of discrete graphics cards (optional), through its self-developed underlying virtualization technology to support different operating systems, such as Instrument OS (Linux), Android, Game OS (3A games).



The core of competition in the era of automotive intelligence 2.0 will be vehicle intelligence and cross-domain integration, which is a competition for global electronic architecture and system solution integration with higher entry barriers. And Tier 1, like ECARX, which vertically integrates the underlying chip, software and application ecosystem, is more likely to occupy a place in the rapidly changing intelligent connected vehicle market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Installation Data of Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller

1.1 Product Definition of Cockpit Domain Controller

1.2 Overall Market Size of Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller

1.3 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller Installation of Passenger Cars Priced 500,000 yuan and Above

1.4 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller Installation of Passenger Cars Priced 400-500,000 yuan

1.5 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller Installation of Passenger Cars Priced 350-400,000 yuan

1.6 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller Installation of Passenger Cars Priced 300-350,000 yuan

1.7 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller Installation of Passenger Cars Priced 250-300,000 yuan

1.8 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller Installation of Passenger Cars Priced 200-250,000 yuan

1.9 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller Installation of Passenger Cars Priced 150-000,000 yuan

1.10 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller Installation of Passenger Cars Priced 100-150,000 yuan

1.11 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller Installation of Passenger Cars Priced 0-100,000 yuan



2 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller Configuration Strategy of OEMs

2.1 Cockpit Domain Controller System Solution for OEMs

2.1.1 Cockpit Domain Controller System Solution for OEMs

2.2 Summary: Trends of OEMs' Cockpit Domain Controller Layout

2.2.1 OEMs actively mass-produce Qualcomm 8295 or higher computing power chip cockpit domain control products

2.2.2 OEM Cockpit Domain Controller SoC Application Trend

2.2.3 OEM Cockpit Domain Controller Supply Model is constantly Changing

2.2.4 Emerging Automakers' Cockpit Domain Controller tends to Adopt 'Self-research + OEM Production' Model

2.2.5 OEMs actively Conduct Self-research Cockpit Domain Controller Capabilities



3 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller Platform and Tier1s Solution

3.1 Qualcomm 8295 Cockpit Domain Controller Solution

3.2 Qualcomm 8225 Cockpit Domain Controller Solution

3.3 Qualcomm 8155 Cockpit Domain Controller Solution

3.4 Qualcomm Consumer Chip Cockpit Domain Controller Solution

3.5 MediaTek MT/CT Series Cockpit Domain Controller Solution

3.6 Samsung Exynos Auto V Series Cockpit Domain Controller Solution

3.7 AMD Ryzen V Series Cockpit Domain Controller Solution

3.8 Intel Cockpit Domain Controller Solution

3.9 Huawei Cockpit Domain Controller Solution

3.10 SemiDrive X9 Series Cockpit Domain Controller Solution

3.11 SiEngine SE1000 Cockpit Domain Controller Solution

3.12 AutoChips AC Series Cockpit Domain Controller Solution

3.13 Renesas R-car Series Cockpit Domain Controller Solution

3.14 NXP iMX Series Cockpit Domain Controller Solution

3.15 Summary: Trend of Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller of Tier1s



4 Cockpit-Driving Integration Domain Controller Platform and Tier1s' Solution

4.1 Qualcomm 8775 Cockpit-Driving-Parking Integrated Domain Controller Solution

4.2 Black Sesame C1296 Cockpit-Driving-Parking Integrated Domain Controller Solution

4.3 SemiDrive X9CC Cockpit-Driving-Parking Integrated Domain Controller Solution

4.4 NVIDIA Thor Cockpit-Driving-Parking Integrated Domain Controller Solution

4.5 Summary: Trend of Cockpit-Driving Integration Domain Controller



5 Research on Chinese Cockpit Domain Controller Suppliers

5.1 Neusoft

5.2 ECARX

5.3 Desay

5.4 ADAYO

5.5 PATEO

5.6 Yuanfeng Technology

5.7 NOBO Automotive Technology

5.8 Joynext

5.9 Huawei

5.10 Auto-link

5.11 Hangsheng Electronics

5.12 BICV

5.13 Megatronix

5.14 Hardstone



6 Research on Foreign Cockpit Domain Controller Suppliers

6.1 Bosch

6.2 Visteon

6.3 Aptiv

6.4 Denso

6.5 FORVIA

6.6 Panasonic

6.7 Harman

6.8 Marelli

6.9 LG Electronics

