Global and China Autonomous Driving Policies & Regulations and Automotive Market Access Research Report 2024: Driving Policies, Autonomous Vehicle Advancements and Export Dynamics

In 2023, China exported up to 4. 14 million passenger cars. Wherein, 640,000 battery electric vehicles (BEV) were exported to Europe, accounting for 41. 27% of the total battery electric passenger car exports, and the export value was RMB132. 5 billion, or 55. 13% of the total; 310,000 BEVs were exported to Southeast Asia, making up 20. 09%, and the export value was RMB22. 3 billion, or 9. 28% of the total.

USA has imposed high punitive tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, and Europe also has such a plan. In spite of many challenges, Chinese passenger cars are still expected to make breakthroughs in major regional markets such as Russia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America.



European automotive market and autonomous driving regulations



According to the data from European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), there have been 322 automobile assembly, engine and battery manufacturing plants in Europe, 213 of which are located in the European Union (EU) countries. A total of 127 plants produce cars, 71 make buses, 56 manufacture trucks (heavy-duty vehicles), 46 make vans (light commercial vehicles), 71 build engines, and 42 are battery manufacturing bases.



In October 2023, the EU launched an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles. It currently conducts a sample investigation into Chinese companies. As this investigation comes to an end, the investigation report is very likely to affirm that Chinese electric vehicles are subsidized, and 15% to 30% punitive tariffs will be imposed on Chinese electric vehicles exported to the EU. European professional institutions predict the tariff rate may be 19%. Against this background, Chinese OEMs are quickening their pace of deploying production bases in Europe.



As a joint economy, the EU is highly interconnected in terms of autonomous driving regulations. The autonomous driving regulations in EU members are mainly based on EU regulations, with only tweaks in some details. Therefore, meeting EU autonomous driving regulations is a must for Chinese companies to go overseas.

Due to varying attitudes towards China, European countries also have different requirements for Chinese companies' autonomous driving overseas:



Germany: German OEMs Volkswagen and Mercedes Benz have an open attitude towards Chinese companies in intelligent driving, and remain the closest contact with them. The overseas expansion of Chinese companies in intelligent driving can further increase the shares of Volkswagen and Mercedes Benz in the EU market; Momenta, Deeproute. ai, and NIO among others have established intelligent driving development centers in Germany. The country will become a bridgehead for China's autonomous driving technology to go global;



Hungary: it is politically friendly to China, located at the center of the EU, and positioned as a production and R&D center, with production bases of multiple OEMs. Hungary vigorously participates in R&D and testing of autonomous driving technology, and is expected to become the country of the greatest strategic importance for China in the EU market in the future, becoming a 'springboard' for Chinese companies to enter EU.



France: Autonomous driving testing started early. In 2014, it invested 40 million euros to carry out a number of autonomous vehicle test projects. In 2019, it took the lead in passing laws & regulations and related framework that allow autonomous driving vehicles on the road. However, in recent years, the development of autonomous driving of new energy vehicles lags behind that of Germany;



UK: it built an automated vehicle center in 2015 and then proposed commercialization of autonomous vehicles in the UK by 2025. The new Automated Vehicles Act released in 2023 aims to clarify that the responsibility for autonomous vehicle accidents should be taken by OEMs. This Act is only applicable to L3+ automated vehicles.



Southeast Asia automotive market and autonomous driving regulations



ASEAN countries and China signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest free trade agreement which involves trade facilitation and technological cooperation on electric vehicles. This agreement will help facilitate interconnection and mutual benefit between China and ASEAN countries in the field of electric vehicles.



According to the road driving status of vehicles, in the ASEAN region, exactly half of countries are left-hand drive vehicle markets (Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar), and the other half are right-hand drive vehicle markets (Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore). According to automobile sales data released by automobile associations of Southeast Asian countries, it can be seen that automobile sales in Southeast Asian countries sustained high growth in 2023. Wherein, Indonesia saw the highest sales, up to 1 million units, and Malaysia followed.



Thailand: With its geographical advantage, it has become an ideal destination for Chinese auto brands to go overseas. Located in the center of Southeast Asia, Thailand not only connects Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, but also radiates to China and India, making it a key gate for investors to enter the ASEAN market. As a major agricultural country, Thailand actively build agricultural cooperation with countries such as China and Singapore to introduce advanced technologies and agricultural machineries such as unmanned intelligent rice transplanters and plant protection drones, and jointly carry out R&D projects to support local agricultural development.



In the Southeast Asian market, Thailand leads in vehicle manufacturing. It has introduced a range of loose policies in electric vehicle production and investment. It is one of the main destinations for Chinese OEMs to build factories overseas. OEMs like GAC, Chery, SAIC, Great Wall, BYD and Neta Auto, and even battery giant CATL, have announced the building of factories in Southeast Asia, with a total investment of over RMB10 billion.



China's regulations on application of AI in vehicles



China is striking agreements on AI governance with countries around the world, including Russia and France, aiming to establish a global rule system and ecosystem. In terms of top-level design, China has issued policy documents, for example, Global AI Governance Initiative, Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan, Measures for Scientific and Technological Ethics Review (Trial), and Opinions on Strengthening Ethical Governance of Science and Technology.



Application of AI in vehicles needs to meet national regulatory requirements such as Interim Measures for the Administration of Generative Artificial Intelligence Services and Provisions on the Administration of Deep Synthesis of Internet-based Information Services. OEMs' foundation models need to enter the Chinese Deep Synthesis Service Algorithm Filing List, specifically involving algorithm filing, security assessment, and filing of foundation models for use. Domestic deep synthesis technology services (text, pictures, audio, video, virtual reality, etc.) require algorithm filing, which often takes 2-4 months.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Global Autonomous Driving Guidance and On-road Use Regulations

1.1 Basic Autonomous Driving Regulations

1.2 Global Autonomous Driving Organizations and Regulations

1.3 Global L3/L4 Autonomous Driving On-road Use Regulations

1.4 Global Autonomous Driving Cybersecurity Regulations

1.5 Global Autonomous Driving Technology Overseas Regulations

1.6 Automotive Carbon Footprint Management Regulations

1.7 Global Artificial Intelligence Regulatory Laws



2 China's Autonomous Driving Guidance on Road Regulations

2.0 China's Autonomous Driving Guidance on Road Regulations - Summary

2.1 China's Autonomous Vehicle Development Guidance Regulations

2.2 China's L3/L4/L5 Autonomous Driving Road Regulations

2.3 China's Autonomous Driving-Pilot Application

2.4 China's Low-speed Autonomous Driving Regulations

2.5 China's Autonomous Driving Cybersecurity Regulations

2.6 China's Autonomous Driving Data Safety Regulations

2.7 China's Autonomous Driving Regulations on Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integration

2.8 China's Intelligent Transportation Regulations

2.9 Smart Road Regulations

2.10 China's Autonomous Driving Mapping Regulations

2.11 China's Autonomous Driving Function Technical Requirements Regulations

2.12 China's Mandatory National Standards for Automobiles



3 Analysis of China's Autonomous Driving Overseas

3.1 Forecast of Autonomous Driving Penetration Rate of Passenger Cars in China

3.2 China's New Energy Vehicle Export Data

3.3 Cases of China's Intelligent Driving Export

3.4 Autonomous Driving Certification Enterprises and Cases

3.5 Regulations on the Export of Used Cars from China



4 Analysis of European Autonomous Driving Regulations and Automotive Market Access

4.1 Europe-Automobiles/New Energy Vehicles/Pile Ratio

4.1.1 Europe - Total Automobile Sales Volume

4.1.2 Europe-New Car Registrations by Country

4.1.3 Europe-New Car Registrations by Group/Brand

4.1.4 Europe-EU Automobile Imports

4.1.5 Europe-EU Automobile Exports

4.1.6 Europe-New Energy Vehicle Registrations

4.1.7 Europe-New Energy Vehicle Registrations by Country

4.1.8 EU - Vehicle-to-pile Ratio

4.1.9 EU - Charging Infrastructure

4.1.10 EU-Charging infrastructure (AC/DC Classification)

4.1.11 EU-Charging Infrastructure (Country Classification)

4.1.12 EU-Share of Battery Electric Vehicles & Availability of Charging Points

4.2 Europe-Automotive Production Base Analysis

4.3 Europe-Main Automotive Regulations

4.4 Europe-Autonomous Driving Regulations

4.5 Germany

4.6 France

4.7 Hungary

4.8 UK

4.9 Spain



5 Analysis of Southeast Asian Automotive Market and Access

5.1 Status Quo and Regulations of Automobile Development in Southeast Asia

5.1.1 Free Trade Agreement RCEP

5.1.2 Automotive / New Energy Vehicle Sales

5.1.3 Regional Automotive/Autonomous Driving Market Development

5.1.4 Strong Growth of New Energy Vehicles

5.1.5 Chinese Enterprises' Overseas Investment Projects

5.1.6 New Energy Vehicle Subsidy Regulations

5.1.7 Automotive Certification Regulations

5.2 Thailand

5.3 Singapore

5.4 Indonesia

5.5 Malaysia

5.6 Philippines

5.7 Vietnam



6 Analysis of the Central Asia/Middle East/South Asia Alliance Automotive Market and Access

6.1 Status Quo and Regulations of Automobile Development in Central Asia

6.1.1 Central Asia-China Automobile Export Volume

6.1.2 Central Asia-China Automobile Export Average Price

6.1.3 Five Countries in Central Asia-Automotive Industry Overview

6.1.4 EAEU

6.1.5 EAEU Automotive Technical Standard System

6.1.6 Vehicle Certification Process

6.1.7 Vehicle Certification Documents

6.1.8 Vehicle/ Component Certification Test Programs

6.1.9 Vehicle Emergency Call System Based on GLONASS Satellite Positioning System

6.1.10 ERA-GLONASS Certification Regulations

6.2 Uzbekistan

6.3 Russia

6.4 Kazakhstan

6.5 Status Quo and Regulations of Automobile in the Middle East Region

6.6 Turkey

6.7 Iran

6.8 United Arab Emirates

6.9 Israel

6.10 Status Quo and Regulations of Automotive Development in South Asia

6.11 India

6.12 Pakistan



7 Analysis of the North/South American Automotive Market and Access

7.1 Status Quo of Automotive Development and Regulations in North America

7.1.1 NAFTA 2.0

7.1.2 NAFTA-Rules of Origin for Automobiles

7.2 USA

7.3 Mexico

7.4 Status Quo and Regulations of Automobile Development in South America

7.5 Brazil

7.6 Chile

7.7 Colombia

7.8 Peru

7.9 Argentina



8 Analysis of Automotive Market and Access in Other Regions

8.1 Japan

8.2 Korea

8.3 Australia

8.4 New Zealand

8.5 Status Quo of Automobile Development and Regulations in Africa

8.6 South Africa



