Coordinate Measuring Machine Market to record USD 8 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)



The coordinate measuring machine market is predicted to exceed USD 8 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. This significant growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) driven by ongoing advancements in CMM technology, increasing industrial automation, and rising demand for precision measurement across diverse sectors. The market is expected to see accelerated expansion due to technological innovations, heightened accuracy requirements, and broader application areas, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and quality control processes. Rising product launches and showcasing from leading companies lead to market growth.

The coordinate measuring machine market from the gantry CMM segment will be a significant driver of market growth. Gantry CMMs, known for their robust and precise measurement capabilities, are extensively used in large-scale applications requiring high accuracy. Their ability to handle substantial and heavy components makes them ideal for industries such as aerospace and automotive. As manufacturing processes become increasingly complex, the demand for gantry CMMs is set to rise, driving overall market growth.





The energy and power sector will witness notable growth in the coordinate measuring machine market. Coordinate measuring machines is crucial in ensuring the precision and quality of components used in power generation and distribution. With the increasing emphasis on maintaining high standards in energy infrastructure, the demand for CMMs in this sector is growing. Applications in turbine manufacturing, power plant maintenance, and infrastructure projects highlight the vital role of CMMs in the energy and power industry, propelling market expansion.

Europe will exhibit substantial growth in the coordinate measuring machine market from 2024 to 2032. The region's strong focus on technological innovation and advanced manufacturing practices contributes to this growth. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are leading the way with significant investments in precision engineering and manufacturing. Government initiatives and substantial R&D activities in Europe further support market growth, reinforcing the region's pivotal role in the global coordinate measuring machine industry.

Leading players in the CMM market include KEYENCE CORPORATION, Hexagon AB, ZEISS, FARO, Perceptron, Inc., Sinowon Innovation Metrology Manufacture Limited, and Nikon Corporation.

The coordinate measuring machine market is experiencing robust demand driven by key industry players like Hexagon AB and ZEISS, who are advancing CMM technology and expanding their product portfolios. Innovations from companies such as KEYENCE CORPORATION and Nikon Corporation, focusing on precision and automation, are addressing increasing industrial needs for accurate measurement and quality control, fueling market growth.

