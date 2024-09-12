BitFuFu to Participate in TOKEN2049 Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc., (“BitFuFu” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a fast-growing digital asset mining service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider, today announced that it will participate in TOKEN2049 Singapore, the premier crypto event taking place on September 18-19, 2024.

TOKEN2049 is a global conference series, where the crypto ecosystem's decision-makers connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 Singapore is expected to welcome 20,000 attendees from over 7,000 companies and 150 countries, making it the largest crypto event in the world.

Representing BitFuFu at the conference will be Mr. Leo Lu, Chief Executive Officer. He will join other industry experts on the “Bitcoin Mining and HashFi in the New Situation” panel where they will explore hashrate RWA opportunities and more.

Mr. Lu commented, “TOKEN2049 is the premier crypto event for the global blockchain community and we couldn’t be more excited to share our insights and vision with fellow industry leaders and participants. As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, BitFuFu remains at the forefront, offering innovative solutions that empower users worldwide.”

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu is a fast-growing digital asset mining service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider. BitFuFu received early investment from Bitmain, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains Bitmain's sole strategic partner in the cloud mining space.

BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with Bitmain, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.

For more information, please visit https://ir.bitfufu.com/ .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

BitFuFu Investor Relations

Charley Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@bitfufu.com