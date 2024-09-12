ZRG Appoints Brian McGee as a Managing Director of Its Embedded Recruiting/RPO Business Unit

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, one of the fastest growing global talent management firms in the industry, today announced the appointment of Brian McGee as a Managing Director in the firm's Embedded Recruiting/RPO business unit.



In this role, McGee’s primary focus will be the Aerospace, Defense, and Government Services verticals. With over three decades of recruiting experience, McGee has focused on providing staffing solutions in the Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence, and Government sectors. Throughout his career, he has successfully built high-performing recruiting teams that address the unique needs of mission-critical organizations. His expertise lies in surge support, incumbent captures, and providing recruiting solutions tailored to complex and sensitive government operations.

Before joining ZRG, Brian served as the Managing Director of Recruiting Solutions at TekStream Solutions, leading a team dedicated to delivering flexible, cost-efficient, and mission-oriented recruiting services. He also held leadership roles at SRA International and BAE Systems, overseeing talent acquisition in defense, intelligence, and cybersecurity for government clients. His career began in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) at Beeline (formerly ESC), where he specialized in comprehensive recruiting solutions for government contractors.

"Brian's extensive experience in the Aerospace, Defense, and Government sectors makes him a perfect fit for our growing practice," said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. "His leadership and ability to build dynamic recruiting teams will be a tremendous asset as we expand our services in these key markets."

"I'm excited to join ZRG and leverage the firm's data-driven approach to recruitment," said Brian McGee, who will be based in the Washington, DC, metro area. "I look forward to working with a talented team to provide tailored recruiting solutions for clients in these mission-critical sectors."

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is revolutionizing how companies hire and manage talent. With a data-driven approach to executive and professional search, ZRG is changing the way clients think about finding top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvements to deliver executive searches more quickly and with proven better results.

Backed by private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is one of the fastest-growing firms in the search industry, offering a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.