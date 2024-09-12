Global Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Research 2024-2030 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Sanofi, Novartis, Bayer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Cipla, and Haleon

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Product (Sublingual Films, Buccal Tablets and Lozenges, Oral Sprays), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Buccal Drug Delivery Systems showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.88% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 36.23 billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 55.31 billion in 2030.



The global buccal drug delivery systems market is gaining traction due to several key drivers. First, there is a growing preference for non-invasive drug delivery methods, which are more convenient and less painful compared to traditional methods like injections. This trend is particularly strong among patient groups such as the elderly and children, who may struggle with swallowing pills or tolerate injections poorly.



Another significant driver is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, which necessitates long-term medication management. Buccal drug delivery systems offer a user-friendly and effective solution for sustained drug release, improving patient adherence to treatment regimens. Additionally, the market is benefiting from continuous innovation in drug delivery technologies, with advancements in buccal films and tablets enhancing drug bioavailability and patient experience.



The rise in smoking-related diseases is also fuelling demand for buccal drug delivery, particularly for smoking cessation therapies. As more patients seek non-invasive and easy-to-use treatment options, buccal systems are becoming a preferred choice.



Emerging markets are playing a pivotal role in the market's growth as well. Regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are seeing increased adoption of advanced drug delivery systems, driven by improving healthcare infrastructure, growing middle-class populations, and rising healthcare spending.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Buccal Drug Delivery Systems by Value ( USD Million).

The report analyses the Buccal Drug Delivery Systems by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The report presents the analysis of Buccal Drug Delivery Systems for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Buccal Drug Delivery Systems by Product (Sublingual Films/Buccal Tablets and Lozenges, Oral Sprays)

The report analyses the Buccal Drug Delivery Systems by Application (Pain Management, Smoking Cessation, and Angina Pectoris, and Other Applications).

The report analyses the Buccal Drug Delivery Systems by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other Distribution Channels).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Product, By Application and By Distribution Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Development of Novel Bio adhesive Polymers

Capitalize on Emerging Markets

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market

Company Profiles

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie

Cipla

Haleon

