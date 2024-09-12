Apogee Therapeutics to Participate at the Stifel 2024 Immunology and Inflammation Summit

SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other I&I indications, today announced that members of management, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Immunology and Inflammation Summit on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. E.T. / 9:30 a.m. P.T.



A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat and presentation will be available via the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Apogee Therapeutics website.

About Apogee

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other I&I indications. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the company’s most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best in class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit www.apogeetherapeutics.com.

