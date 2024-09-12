OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Launch of Enabling Technologies Division

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today the launch of its Enabling Technologies division. The Enabling Technologies division will leverage the company's core mission of addressing unmet pediatric needs in orthopedics and apply this focus to new areas within digital health and advanced technology. Led by industry veteran, Kevin Unger, this new division is set to differentiate OrthoPediatrics' core business, generate sustainable revenue growth, and access new markets and specialties beyond orthopedics.



OrthoPediatrics has already made significant strides in the field through its distribution of the 7D Flash™ Navigation System, and partnership with 3D Side, S.A. for patient-specific cutting guides. These innovations have laid a strong foundation for the Enabling Technologies division. The company is poised to build on this success with the upcoming launch of two groundbreaking technology platforms:

Playbook: A cutting-edge surgical workflow and outcome optimization platform designed to enhance surgical planning, collaboration, and intraoperative workflow. Playbook aims to revolutionize how surgeries are planned and executed, resulting in improved outcomes and more efficient processes. Robotic-Assistance for Cochlear Implant Technology: OrthoPediatrics has partnered with iotaMotion, Inc. to bring a robotic-assisted insertion system designed to enhance the cochlear implant surgery. This technology offers a slow electrode array insertion that is agnostic to cochlear implant manufacturer, providing greater control and precision for pediatric patients.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new Enabling Technologies division, which will help us expand our ability to positively impact more children and provide significant long-term growth opportunities," said David Bailey, CEO of OrthoPediatrics. "This marks an exciting step forward in our commitment to innovation and helping kids. We believe these advancements will not only support our mission to improve pediatric care but also position us at the forefront of the pediatric digital health and enabling technologies sectors."

Investor Day Details: The Company will host an investor day at 10:30am E.T. on September 12, 2024, in New York, New York. The presentation will also be webcast live and a recording will be available on the Events & Presentations section on the investor relations website of www.orthopediatrics.com.ss

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets greater than 70 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

