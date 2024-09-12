Intranasal Drug Delivery Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $92.6 Billion by 2030 - Controlled Release Technology is the New Buzz Word

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intranasal Drug Delivery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Intranasal Drug Delivery is estimated at US$59.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$92.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the intranasal drug delivery market is driven by several factors, including advancements in delivery technologies, increasing prevalence of chronic and acute conditions requiring rapid intervention, and a growing preference for non-invasive administration methods among patients and healthcare providers. Technological innovations, such as improved formulations and novel delivery devices, enhance drug stability and absorption, expanding the range of treatable conditions.

Additionally, demographic trends such as aging populations and rising incidences of conditions like Alzheimer`s disease and Parkinson`s disease fuel demand for more effective drug delivery systems. Consumer behavior shifts towards self-administration and home care, coupled with healthcare cost containment strategies, further propel market expansion. The development of intranasal vaccines, particularly highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, also underscores the critical role of this delivery method in global health strategies.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Liquid Delivery Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$38.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.2%. The Powder Delivery Devices segment is also set to grow at 7.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $24.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.9% CAGR to reach $8.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bespak Europe Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 459 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $59.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $92.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Intranasal Drug Delivery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Intranasal Drug Delivery: A Prelude

Leading Indications and APIs Amenable to Nasal Drug Delivery

Regional Market Analysis

Why Nasal Application is Garnering Notable Attention for Drug Delivery

Limitations of Intranasal Drug Delivery

Overview of the Traditional Drug Administration Routes, Molecular Weight Capabilities, and Dosage Range

Drug Delivery Pathways Related to the Nasal Cavity

Systemic delivery and Local Delivery Routes

Differences between Systemic Delivery and Local Effects

Challenges Involved In Formulating Nasal Drugs

Intranasal Cavity: An Attractive Drug Delivery Route to Cross the Blood Brain Barrier

Nose-to-Brain Drug Delivery: An Evolving Area of Interest

Factors Inhibiting Nose-to-Brain Transportation of Drugs

Bioavailability: An Important Facet of Intranasal Drug Delivery

Traditional Vs. Advanced Intranasal Drug Formulation Types

Type of Nasal Delivery Vehicles with Select Therapeutic Agents and Area of Application

Select FDA-Approved Nasal Products Compound (Trade Name) Indication Dosage Form Year

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Drives Opportunities

Global Prevalence of COPD: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by Age Group

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies Vie to Develop New Intranasal Therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis Patients

Prevalence Percentage of COPD, Asthma, and Allergic Rhinitis for Select Countries

The US - FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic Rhinitis

The US - FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment

Intranasal Corticosteroids : A Potential Treatment for Debilitating Chronic Rhinosinusitis Disease

Select Intranasal Corticosteroid Brands for Adult and Pediatric Usage

Manufacturers Focus on Improved Nasal Delivery Platforms

Controlled Release Technology is the Buzz Word

Research on Nanocarrier-Based Intranasal Drug Delivery Systems Picks Up Pace

Potential Role in Treatment and Management of Coronavirus Infection

Self-Administration of Drugs Brings Intranasal Drug Delivery into the Spotlight

Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Used in Formulations for Nasal Drug Delivery with Related Indications

Increasing R&D Unlocks New Therapeutic Areas for Nasal Drug Delivery

Intranasal Therapeutics Delivery: A High Potential Method for Treating CNS Diseases

Researchers Develop Nasal Spray Treatment for Parkinson's Disease

Future Opportunities in CNS Space

Intranasal Delivery of Stem Cells: A Primary Strategy for Treatment of CNS Disorders

Intranasal Delivery of Stem Cells: Limitations

Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries

Intranasal Delivery of Peptide-Based Pharmaceuticals

Select Protein, Peptide & Non-Peptide Drugs Available as Nasal Spray Solutions in the Marketplace

Select List of Nasal Biologics Available in the Market

Benefits of Bi-Directional Nasal Drug Delivery

Rise in Interest in Preservative-free Nasal Spray Formulations

Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand for Intranasal Drug Therapies

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 77 Featured)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc

Bespak Europe Ltd.

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Janssen Global Services LLC

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Biologische Heilmittel Heel GmbH

Evoke Pharma, Inc.

KemPharm, Inc.

Impel NeuroPharma

Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt., Ltd.

Covis Pharma

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

Biomedica International

Alchemy Pharmatech Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/673ern

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment