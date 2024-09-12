Intranasal Drug Delivery Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $92.6 Billion by 2030 - Controlled Release Technology is the New Buzz Word

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intranasal Drug Delivery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Intranasal Drug Delivery is estimated at US$59.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$92.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the intranasal drug delivery market is driven by several factors, including advancements in delivery technologies, increasing prevalence of chronic and acute conditions requiring rapid intervention, and a growing preference for non-invasive administration methods among patients and healthcare providers. Technological innovations, such as improved formulations and novel delivery devices, enhance drug stability and absorption, expanding the range of treatable conditions.
Additionally, demographic trends such as aging populations and rising incidences of conditions like Alzheimer`s disease and Parkinson`s disease fuel demand for more effective drug delivery systems. Consumer behavior shifts towards self-administration and home care, coupled with healthcare cost containment strategies, further propel market expansion. The development of intranasal vaccines, particularly highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, also underscores the critical role of this delivery method in global health strategies.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Liquid Delivery Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$38.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.2%. The Powder Delivery Devices segment is also set to grow at 7.5% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $24.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.9% CAGR to reach $8.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bespak Europe Ltd., and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|459
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$59.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$92.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Intranasal Drug Delivery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Intranasal Drug Delivery: A Prelude
- Leading Indications and APIs Amenable to Nasal Drug Delivery
- Regional Market Analysis
- Why Nasal Application is Garnering Notable Attention for Drug Delivery
- Limitations of Intranasal Drug Delivery
- Overview of the Traditional Drug Administration Routes, Molecular Weight Capabilities, and Dosage Range
- Drug Delivery Pathways Related to the Nasal Cavity
- Systemic delivery and Local Delivery Routes
- Differences between Systemic Delivery and Local Effects
- Challenges Involved In Formulating Nasal Drugs
- Intranasal Cavity: An Attractive Drug Delivery Route to Cross the Blood Brain Barrier
- Nose-to-Brain Drug Delivery: An Evolving Area of Interest
- Factors Inhibiting Nose-to-Brain Transportation of Drugs
- Bioavailability: An Important Facet of Intranasal Drug Delivery
- Traditional Vs. Advanced Intranasal Drug Formulation Types
- Type of Nasal Delivery Vehicles with Select Therapeutic Agents and Area of Application
- Select FDA-Approved Nasal Products Compound (Trade Name) Indication Dosage Form Year
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Prevalence of COPD Drives Opportunities
- Global Prevalence of COPD: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by Age Group
- Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies Vie to Develop New Intranasal Therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis Patients
- Prevalence Percentage of COPD, Asthma, and Allergic Rhinitis for Select Countries
- The US - FDA Approved Intranasal Corticosteroids (INAC) and Intranasal Antihistamines (INAH) for Treating Allergic Rhinitis
- The US - FDA Approved Nasal Spray Medication Types (excluding INAC & INAH) for Allergic Rhinitis Treatment
- Intranasal Corticosteroids : A Potential Treatment for Debilitating Chronic Rhinosinusitis Disease
- Select Intranasal Corticosteroid Brands for Adult and Pediatric Usage
- Manufacturers Focus on Improved Nasal Delivery Platforms
- Controlled Release Technology is the Buzz Word
- Research on Nanocarrier-Based Intranasal Drug Delivery Systems Picks Up Pace
- Potential Role in Treatment and Management of Coronavirus Infection
- Self-Administration of Drugs Brings Intranasal Drug Delivery into the Spotlight
- Nasal Drug Delivery Offers New Opportunities for Drug Developers as Patent Cliffs Usher in Dusk of Blockbuster Era
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Used in Formulations for Nasal Drug Delivery with Related Indications
- Increasing R&D Unlocks New Therapeutic Areas for Nasal Drug Delivery
- Intranasal Therapeutics Delivery: A High Potential Method for Treating CNS Diseases
- Researchers Develop Nasal Spray Treatment for Parkinson's Disease
- Future Opportunities in CNS Space
- Intranasal Delivery of Stem Cells: A Primary Strategy for Treatment of CNS Disorders
- Intranasal Delivery of Stem Cells: Limitations
- Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries
- Intranasal Delivery of Peptide-Based Pharmaceuticals
- Select Protein, Peptide & Non-Peptide Drugs Available as Nasal Spray Solutions in the Marketplace
- Select List of Nasal Biologics Available in the Market
- Benefits of Bi-Directional Nasal Drug Delivery
- Rise in Interest in Preservative-free Nasal Spray Formulations
- Burgeoning Geriatric Populace Spurs Growing Demand for Intranasal Drug Therapies
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 77 Featured)
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Bespak Europe Ltd.
- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.
- Janssen Global Services LLC
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Biologische Heilmittel Heel GmbH
- Evoke Pharma, Inc.
- KemPharm, Inc.
- Impel NeuroPharma
- Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt., Ltd.
- Covis Pharma
- H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.
- Biomedica International
- Alchemy Pharmatech Ltd.
