FTI Consulting Adds EY-Parthenon Leader to Build Industry Depth and Launch FTI Delta’s New Consumer & Retail Practice

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Jeff Wray as a Senior Managing Director and Industry Growth and Strategy Leader within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. Mr. Wray will focus on building industry teams across the firm’s strategy, transformation and transactions capabilities and will lead the new Consumer & Retail industry practice within FTI Delta, the strategy consulting practice of FTI Consulting.



Mr. Wray, who is based in Philadelphia and New York, brings more than 20 years of strategy and consulting experience to his new role, including expertise in personal care, consumer electronics, apparel and retail. He joins FTI Delta from EY-Parthenon, where he served as Global EY-Parthenon Leader.

At FTI Delta, Mr. Wray will work closely with teams across FTI Consulting’s Strategy, Transactions and Transformation businesses to create end-to-end consulting solutions that deliver tangible value to clients, from strategy definition to execution.

“FTI Delta is differentiated by our strategy consulting toolkit, deep financial acumen, first-hand industry expertise and unrelenting commitment to roll up our sleeves alongside our clients to help them navigate their most complex challenges and take advantage of market opportunities,” said Luke Schaeffer, Global Co-Leader of FTI Delta. “Jeff delivers in every dimension of this value proposition. He is an insightful leader who has a proven record building high-performing teams, executing at scale and delivering meaningful results for his clients. I am confident he is the right leader to help us launch our third industry practice within FTI Delta and build our industry expertise more broadly.”

The launch of the Consumer & Retail industry practice comes nearly one year after the launch of FTI Delta, a global, industry-specialized strategy consulting practice, and adds to FTI Delta’s existing Telecommunications, Media & Technology and Public Sector industry practices. The Consumer & Retail industry practice within FTI Delta will expand on FTI Consulting’s longstanding retail operational turnaround and transactions expertise.

Carlyn Taylor, Chief Growth Officer of FTI Consulting, added, “At FTI Consulting, we firmly believe that industry expertise is key to delivering the highest value for our clients. Jeff believes the same and has built industry practices at scale before coming to FTI Consulting. His proven expertise will accelerate our efforts to build industry practices that partner with clients across every dimension of value creation and deliver exceptional results.”

In addition to his extensive experience in Consumer & Retail, Mr. Wray brings significant transactions expertise, including growth investments, corporate venture capital and large-scale divestitures and merger integration. He has advised clients across North America, China, South America and Western Europe. Prior to joining EY-Parthenon, Mr. Wray served as Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group, and before that as Principal at A.T. Kearney.

“Helping clients adapt their business strategies, operations and offerings to meet a continuously evolving and diverse range of business situations has long been a passion of mine,” Mr. Wray said. “As I became more familiar with the FTI Consulting and FTI Delta platforms and culture, I grew confident that this is a place where I could build something that’s truly unique in the space alongside some of the best minds in the business. I am energized by the opportunity to scale the industry offerings that FTI Consulting and FTI Delta deliver for our clients, starting with the Consumer and Retail team. I know we will create tremendous value for them, from strategy through execution.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

About FTI Delta

FTI Delta is a global, industry-specialized strategy consulting practice delivering end-to-end transformation. Our unrivaled team of experts offers a wide range of services that create value throughout the entire strategy-to-execution journey, serving top-tier corporations, private investors, mid-market companies and government authorities. FTI Delta is part of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), a leading global advisory firm. For more information, please visit www.ftidelta.com.

