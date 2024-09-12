Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) has reviewed the portfolio and announces that as at 30 June 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) of the Company was 86.8 pence per share.

While the Company is beginning to see early signs of success in some of its portfolio companies, the movement in NAV over the period has predominantly been driven by difficulties for several portfolio companies in raising further funding in what continues to be challenging macroeconomic conditions for early-stage companies. Further details will be provided in the results for the period to 30 June 2024 which will be released later in September.

