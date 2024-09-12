Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme - buy back is completed

| Source: Kvika banki hf. Kvika banki hf.

In week 37 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 9,127,963 of its own shares at the purchase price 151,208,890 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price
9.9.2024 15:21:51 50,000  16.450  822,500
11.9.2024 11:06:28 2,000,000  16.650  33,300,000
11.9.2024 13:51:48 3,000,000  16.600  49,800,000
12.9.2024 10:29:27 4,077,963  16.500  67,286,390
Total   9,127,963   151,208,890

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika held 54,495,730 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 63,623,693 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.347% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 999,999,997 ISK. Buyback under the programme amounted to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK and is therefore completed.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is