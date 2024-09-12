Industry Appeals Gulf of Mexico Court Ruling, Warns of Significant Consequences for American Energy Security

Washington D.C., U.S., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerGeo Alliance, the American Petroleum Institute (API), the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. today released the following joint statement after filing an appeal of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland’s decision to vacate the National Marine Fisheries Services’ (NMFS) Biological Opinion in the Gulf of Mexico. Under the ruling, the Biological Opinion for the U.S. Gulf of Mexico will lapse effective December 20, threatening to halt new and existing oil and natural gas production and activity in the region.



“American oil and natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico is a driving force of energy security here in the U.S. and around the world, supports hundreds of thousands of jobs and generates billions for state and local revenue. If this ruling is left uncontested, a critical source of current and future U.S. energy supply could be in jeopardy at a time of persistent inflation and geopolitical instability. We intend to pursue all legal means to prevent the far-reaching consequences of this ruling for Gulf Coast economies and American families that depend on access to affordable, reliable energy.”



By vacating the biological opinion without allowing enough time for NMFS to issue a revised opinion, this court decision threatens to significantly slow down or halt all permits for routine, daily operations. This leaves current and future energy production at risk and undermines worker safety and environmental protection efforts.



According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. Gulf of Mexico production accounts for nearly 15% of total U.S. crude oil production, or nearly 2 million barrels of oil per day. If the Gulf of Mexico were a country, it would be one of the top twelve producing nations in the world.



A recently completed study confirms the economic importance of the oil and gas operations on the outer continental shelf in the Gulf of Mexico. In 2023 alone, the Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas industry is estimated to have supported over 412,000 jobs, contributed over $34.3 billion to the U.S. gross domestic product and generated $6.1 billion in federal government revenue.

