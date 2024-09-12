TransUnion and Truework Enable Rental Screening with Income & Employment Verification for Property Managers in a Single Click

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today that it is strengthening its partnership with leading income and employment verification provider, Truework. The new arrangement enables a single-click solution, via TransUnion third-party platform integration, for a deeper resident screening workflow that adds a powerful income and employment verification waterfall.



The enhanced Truework and TransUnion collaboration now offers the only platform integrated solution to return verified income and employment data alongside credit, criminal background checks and eviction reports. This will provide property managers everything they need to make a solid decision on applicants—all within a single third-party platform interface.

“Multifamily operators need robust workflows to screen rental applicants,” said Maitri Johnson, SVP and head of TransUnion’s tenant and employment screening business. “TransUnion’s collaboration with Truework allows us to deliver essential insights to help property managers make the best decision as holistically as possible.”

Truework helps organizations identify fraudulent income documents early in the application process and increase rental payment collection rates by giving access to verified income directly from employers and payroll providers.

“The enhanced collaboration between Truework and TransUnion not only allows for more robust screening solutions, it’s also much easier to access for property managers,” said Ryan Sandler, CEO of Truework. “Property managers have long relied on our collective data. Now they can access it with a single click.”

About Truework

On a mission to create trust in every financial transaction, Truework provides a one-stop, customizable platform for income and employment verification that prioritizes efficiency, accuracy, and security. Using Truework, banks, lenders and tenant screening providers can verify 90% of U.S. employees. https://www.truework.com

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business