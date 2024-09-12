Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Anteriad to 2024 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List

Rye Brook, New York, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected Anteriad for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ List. This is the first time Anteriad has been named to this prestigious list, recognized as one of the best companies to work for in the country. Earning a spot highlights our commitment to creating an exceptional workplace for our team.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is based on analysis of survey responses from over 9,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry.

“Being named to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ List is a significant achievement for Anteriad,” said Heather Buxton, Chief People Officer at Anteriad. “This recognition is a direct reflection of the hard work and commitment of our employees. We are proud of the strong, supportive environment we've built and will continue to focus on what matters most—our people.”

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”

Anteriad has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in 2022 and 2023. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Anteriad.

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers directly in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. We are trusted by companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, ezCater, and Lenovo to produce significant ROI multiples for their marketing. Anteriad delivers high-fidelity, privacy-compliant B2B buyer data, advanced analytics, comprehensive multichannel execution (full- and self-service), BDR and SDR-as-a-service in 26 languages, and expert advisory. The award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform monitors over 500 billion buyer-related signals each month to provide highly rated intent data and power demand and performance programs across channels. Start creating your future today – discover how at https://anteriad.com/.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of over 8.2 million employees in the U.S in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, over 9,000 were collected from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the advertising and marketing industry, and this list is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. To be eligible for the list, companies must have 10 or more employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.