CVRx announces new publication reinforcing the long-term quality of life benefits of Barostim

New data published in JACC: Heart Failure demonstrate durable benefits in MLWHF and EQ-5D quality of life measures in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc . (NASDAQ: CVRX) (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company, announced today the publication of new data in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Heart Failure. The data detail the durable improvements out to 24-months in the individual components of the Minnesota Living with Heart Failure (MLWHF) and EuroQual-5D (EQ-5D) quality of life measures. The publication builds on the data from the BeAT-HF trial (NCT02627196) published in 2024 in the European Journal of Heart Failure demonstrating the long-term sustained symptomatic benefits of Barostim in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction.



“We know that many heart failure patients struggle with physical symptoms despite treatment with guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT). As a result, patients’ reduced daily activity levels often adversely impact their emotional state and quality of life,” said Samuel F. Sears, PhD, Professor of Psychology at East Carolina University, and lead author of the publication. “While we know Barostim plus GDMT demonstrates long-term symptomatic benefits, we now have data demonstrating sustained improvement in specific symptoms and quality of life measures benefiting patients receiving the therapy.”

Patients in the trial with Barostim plus GDMT reported feeling significantly better in a variety of physical and psychosocial measures as compared to patients who received GDMT alone. This included significant improvement in their ability to work around the house, sleep, and engage in activities with friends and family. Patients receiving Barostim reported less depression and feeling they were less of a burden on friends and family. Physically, they reported less shortness of breath, less fatigue and pain, and increased mobility and ability to perform usual activities.

“Congratulations to Dr. Samuel Sears and colleagues for their detailed description of the ways Barostim alleviates the burden of heart failure and improves patients’ quality of life. The durable functional and psychological improvements associated with Barostim are unique to this therapy and superior to medical management alone. To see quality of life results that remain this significant in long-term data are rare,” said Dr. Philip Adamson, Chief Medical Officer of CVRx. “We believe this analysis of the long-term BeAT-HF data will support the shared decision making of patients and physicians when considering Barostim therapy.”

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of the Barostim™ System, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.



Media Contact:

Laura O’Neill

Finn Partners

917.497.2867

laura.oneill@finnpartners.com

Investor Contact:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie

ICR Westwicke

443.213.0501

ir@cvrx.com