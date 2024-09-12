Apollo Global Management to Host Investor Day on October 1, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE:APO) today announced that it will host an Investor Day for the investment community on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. The day will feature presentations by senior leaders on Apollo’s strategic priorities. Presentations will begin at 8 a.m. ET, followed by a Q&A session.



A live webcast of the event will be accessible to the general public and media via Apollo’s Investor Relations website at ir.apollo.com. A replay will be available on the website following the conclusion of the event.

For questions regarding the 2024 Investor Day, please contact Apollo Investor Relations at IR@apollo.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2024, Apollo had approximately $696 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com