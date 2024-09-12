Fanball Puts Real Fun Into Fantasy with Launch of Fanball Winners by Erin Andrews for 2024/2025 NFL Season

Introducing an Ultra Easy Pick 3, Play and Win Daily Fantasy Football Game Created Specifically for U.S. Women and Casual Sports Fans





MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanball, one of the nation’s top daily fantasy sports destinations, today unveiled Fanball Winners by Erin Andrews – the fantasy football industry’s easiest Pick 3 daily fantasy football game for the upcoming NFL season, and the very first daily fantasy game created specifically to appeal to the mass U.S. women and casual sports fan markets.

Rules of the Game: Pick Three and Win Big

To play Fanball Winners by Erin Andrews, users can download the mobile app from the Google Play store or the Apple App Store. After signing up, entrants are presented with three quarterbacks, three running backs, and three wide receivers from the current week’s games. The goal is to simply pick one quarterback, one running back and one wide receiver that they believe will each score the most fantasy points on game day, using a simple fantasy scoring system. All contest entrants that correctly pick the top-scoring players from all three categories are winners, splitting the guaranteed prize pool available for that contest. Entry fees are low, and participants can enter their selected lineup multiple times to increase their potential winnings. Contests will run weekly through the entire NFL regular season. For the official rules and an explanation of how prize payouts work, please refer to the Rules page found in the app.

According to the game’s namesake, entrepreneur and FOX A-Team sportscaster Erin Andrews, “We’ve clearly entered a game-changing era for sports, with female game attendance, viewership, and ratings results shattering all-time records. Playing fantasy football has historically been dominated by die hard sports fans, and Fanball Winners has introduced a game concept that caters to the next generation of sports fans. With an emphasis on including women in fantasy leagues and casual enjoyers, segments of the market that are currently underserved, I am very excited to be leading the charge by helping bring fantasy football to everyone through Fanball Winners by Erin Andrews.”

The fantasy sports market is forecasted to grow to $87 billion by 2031 from $31 billion in 2023, with women making up 38% of all participants and, pursuant to a study by the North American Society for Sport Management, represent the fastest growing demographic for the activity. A 2023 national survey determined that 70% of all Americans – including 81% of men and 60% of women – consider themselves sports fans and identify their fanship as either Avid, Involved, Casual or Non-Fan – which is based on how often a person engages in sports fan activities: watching live sports, listening to live sports, watching sports news or sports talk, checking scores, talking about sports with friends or family and playing fantasy sports. Twenty-one percent of Americans – 31% of men and 12% of women – are Avid fans (engaged daily); 26% percent are Involved fans (engaged multiple times per week), while 26% are Casual fans (interested, but only engaged occasionally).

“Creating ways for casual sports fans to enjoy fun fantasy gameplay presents a compelling growth opportunity for Fanball. Through easy and fun-to-play fantasy games like Fanball Winners by Erin Andrews, we are looking to fill that void and provide anyone who has interest in real cash fantasy games a simple way of getting in on the fun,” stated Randy Eccker, founder and CEO of RSports, parent company to Fanball.

About Fanball

Providing sports fans with fantasy sports contests and content beginning in 1992, Fanball is one of the nation’s top daily online fantasy sports destinations where NFL, MLB and NBA fans compete against similarly skilled plays in draft, auction and salary cap style daily fantasy sports contests. Fanball is part of the SportsHub Games Network, which owns and operates a variety of popular real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform, including Fanball, NFC High Stakes, Bestball 10s, Fantasy National Golf Club and WhatIfSports. In addition, SportsHub owns LeagueSafe, the fantasy sports industry’s trusted source for collecting and protecting private fantasy league dues since 2008. SportsHub Games Network is a wholly owned subsidiary of RSports Interactive, a privately held sports technology company founded by Randy Eccker, one of the leading digital media and technology figures in the sports industry. RSports is also the parent of Sports Technologies, Inc., the market leader in the delivery and management of free-to-play fantasy sports games for many of the biggest names in professional and collegiate sports. For more information, please visit https://www.rsports.games.

