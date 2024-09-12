Xeriant NEXBOARD™ Update: Finalizing Testing and Setting Up Production

Chemist and composites testing laboratory help to finalize board composition

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace, provides an update on NEXBOARD™ testing and production. NEXBOARD is an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite green construction panel generally made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to offer a more sustainable and durable alternative to traditional materials like wood and gypsum board which are non-renewable resources or that have a hazardous impact on the environment.



“Following initial fire testing at a national certification laboratory in June, Xeriant engaged a polymer chemist to help refine NEXBOARD’s composition, with a focus on passing the rigorous NFPA 286 test. Leading up to this step were several modifications in the base material and fire-retardant compositions, and finalizing a production method that delivers the highest volume, best quality output at the lowest cost, which involved extensive research and testing over many months. We believe that the additional changes will enable NEXBOARD to meet or surpass the existing code requirements for building materials used for our targeted applications,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

Xeriant is also in the process of setting up large-scale production at a well-established contract manufacturer, which will enable NEXBOARD to be sold in volume near-term. A list of companies are waiting for production to start so they can begin making purchases. In order to meet the vast market demand, Xeriant plans to set up its own manufacturing facilities and has already identified equipment and potential locations for the first site. Meetings have already taken place with a prominent investment bank interested in providing the funding needed for plant and equipment.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is a holding and operating company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of advanced materials and technology related to next generation air and spacecraft, which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

NEXBOARD is at the forefront of the rapidly growing green construction materials market, projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2032 according to Fortune Business Insights. The robust development of next-generation building products is driven by the need for eco-friendly alternatives that address unsustainable environmental trends, as well as the pursuit of greater durability and longevity compared with current conventional products. The construction industry uses about 60 percent of all natural resources, either directly or indirectly (The Constructor), while contributing about 33 percent of waste (International Solid Waste Association) and 40 percent of CO2 emissions (World Economic Forum).

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com.

