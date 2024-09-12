Traveling During Flu Season? Here’s How Travel Insurance Has You Covered:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year's flu season is right around the corner, and according to the CDC, this year’s strain is predicted to be as bad as last season . Leading travel insurance comparison company, Squaremouth , explains how the flu is covered by travel insurance.

According to Squaremouth data, 64% of travelers claim their biggest travel concern is getting sick before or during their trip. To be able to cancel or end a trip early and be paid back travel expenses, travelers need to have a policy in place before getting sick. If a traveler is already sick with the flu, it's too late for insurance.

Too Sick to Travel

If you get the flu before your trip and are too sick to travel , you can be covered to cancel your trip under the Trip Cancellation benefit. A doctor's note or medical records showing that the traveler is too sick to travel will be required when making a claim.

Travel Companion or Non-Traveling Family Member is Sick

A common misconception is that travelers need to be sick themselves to cancel their trip. You may be eligible for cancellation coverage if your travel companion or family member such as a spouse, parent, child or grandparent has the flu.

Too Sick to Continue

If you become so sick that you can't carry on with your trip, you may be covered to return home early and be reimbursed for unused trip expenses, such as hotel stays, airfare, and excursions.

Treatment While Abroad

While it may be well known that Medicare does not provide any coverage abroad, people may not realize that many domestic health insurance policies do not cover them abroad. Travel insurance is designed for this purpose and can pay back travelers for medical treatment while on vacation, including hospital stays, doctor visits, and prescription medication. All travel insurance providers on Squaremouth.com offer 24 Hour Assistance Services to policyholders in the event of an emergency.